Catherine Grace O'Connell Bridges The Gap Between Millennials and Midlifers
Lifestyle expert Catherine Grace O'Connell gathers 200 influencers to blur demographic boundaries
On the above date, 200 blog posts will go live, connecting women across multiple demographics with a mission to let go of perceptions around aging. It is brands and advertising that attempts to define women by their age, and Catherine is charging ahead with an army of women behind her to prove to them the error of their ways. This is a wake-up call to those brands that insist on separating women into unrelated groups with an isolated marketing strategy. Inside of every Millennial is a woman that will enter midlife, and every Midlifer remembers the younger woman that was. The women will pair off, bond through their stories, and share a blog post on their partner.
"As a culture, learning to let go of labels that separate and divide us is essential to continue moving forward," says Catherine Grace O'Connell. "Some of my best friends are Millennials. I no longer have time for those who wish to separate women by their demographic and impose a set of stereotypes on aging. We are going to Bridge the Gap. Why? Because we're stronger together."
NetworkBe, a new multi-channel digital media network for women offering compelling emotional content, is launching a channel for the campaign. The campaign encourages "Reciprocal Mentorship" as the Millennials have come into this world in a very different time and space. Millennials youthful energy and unique insights, while Midlifers can share collective wisdom and experience gained wcj through life lessons with both triumphs and adversity. Both groups have much to learn and much to offer. They intend to send a powerful message to brands and advertisers that marketing to multiple demographics is a far more comprehensive, dynamic, and successful strategy that only helps both the brands and their customers.
About Catherine Grace O'Connell
Catherine Grace O'Connell is the woman behind the blog CatherineGraceO. The blog is dedicated to fashion and the many women who share her passion for beautiful design. To Catherine, women of all ages are to be celebrated and cherished. She is particularly inspired by those women in their Second Act in life, who are deeply soul searching, reconnecting with themselves and finding their passion and their purpose. For her, fashion is deeply personal. It is her medium of creative self expression. She lives to inspire others through her story, and her burning desire to leave the world a more beautiful place.
For more information on "Bridging the Gap" please go to https://catherinegraceo.com/
For more information on Catherine Grace O'Connell please go to https://catherinegraceo.com
