2017-2018 Florida Forum Series Subscriptions on Sale To Benefit Wolfson Children's Hospital
The 2017-2018 series opens Nov. 8 with distinguished journalist Tom Brokaw. On Jan 16, 2018, Theo Epstein, a baseball executive with the Chicago Cubs, will speak. The season concludes March 5, 2018, with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. The presentations will take place at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.
Subscriptions for the three Forums start at $225 each for general seating; $300 each for preferred seating; $850 for two reserved Bronze seating tickets; $2,125 for two reserved Silver seating tickets and invitations to the Private Receptions honoring the speakers. Patrons under age 30 may purchase Young Subscriber tickets for $150 each.
Funds raised from The Florida Forum benefit Wolfson Children's Hospital. The series is presented by long-time partners Wells Fargo, Florida Blue and Landstar, and many valued supporters of The Women's Board.
Tom Brokaw has spent his entire journalistic career with NBC News beginning in 1966 where he covered Ronald Reagan's first run for public office. Brokaw is best known as the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News from 1982 to 2004.Brokaw wcj is the author of The Greatest Generation (1998), one of the most popular non-fiction books of the 20th century and author of five other books. Brokaw has won every major award in his craft including Peabody, DuPonts, Emmys and lifetime achievement recognition. In 2014 President Barack Obama awarded Brokaw with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He now serves as a Special Correspondent for NBC News and works on documentaries for other outlets.
Theo Epstein became the youngest general manager in the history of Major League Baseball, when the Boston Red Sox hired him at the age 28 in 2002. In 2004, the Red Sox won their first World Series championship in 86 years and won another championship in 2007. In October 2011, he resigned from his job in Boston to become President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, who won their first World Series championship in 108 years in 2016.
Caroline Kennedy is an author, attorney, and diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017. She is a prominent member of the Kennedy family and the only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. Kennedy, an editor of nine New York Times best-selling books on constitutional law, American history, politics and poetry, is Honorary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and a member of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Committee. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, she is also Honorary Chair of the Senior Advisory Committee of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University.
For more information, go to The Women's Board website at https://womensboardwolfsonchildrenshospital.com.
