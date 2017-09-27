 
SKARtec launches Email Marketing course in Chennai

 
 
CHENNAI, India - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years social media has added a diverse number of marketing opportunities for businesses to cover - including Facebook pages, tweeting and sponsored ads on LinkedIn. In this time, many companies have forgotten or overlooked email marketing and some have discounted it as being outdated. That perception is wrong - it is still a valuable marketing tool that you should take advantage of.

Email marketing is extremely cost effective and gives you a way to stay in contact with existing or lapsed customers in a personal manner, as well as reaching out to potential new ones too.

Using an email list in a targeted, focussed manner is one of the most powerful marketing activities your business could undertake. In our email marketing and MailChimp training we will look at the hugely popular (and free) email marketing platform - but the wider marketing techniques will be applicable to other platforms such as Campaign Monitor, Get Response, Constant Contact, Dotmailer and SendGrid.

This practical session will walk you through the basics of email marketing; help you formulate an email marketing strategy, wcj and create effective marketing campaigns.

Areas covered in this training course include:

• Creating your email marketing strategy

• What is the value of an email address?

• Growing your contact database

• What is the lifetime-value of your customer?

• Responsive lifecycle marketing - behaviours and triggers to use in your campaign

• Lifecycle marketing – triggers and behavioural targeting, content and contact strategy

• Designing mobile friendly email campaigns with no technical skills

• Integrating email with social media

• A/B testing and optimising your email campaigns

• Using your own data to develop your campaigns

• Measuring email marketing effectiveness with Google Analytics

Prerequisites for this course: This course is aimed at people who are looking to conduct email marketing, and no previous experience is necessary. Please bring your laptop, this will allow us to make the session practical and tailored to your business.

Typical attendees are digital marketers, company directors and owners.

For more details, you can visit us at - https://skartecedu.in or call Suresh at +91-9741427564

Suresh Kalyanasundaram
***@skartecedu.in
