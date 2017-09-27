News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
YellowPepper Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies YellowPepper's Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of YellowPepper's controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"Security is at the core of everything we do at YellowPepper and its imperative for us to provide our clients with solutions that adheres to highest standards" said Alexander Sjögren, YellowPepper's CTO. "This SOC 2 report confirms our commitment to the most rigorous security, integrity and availability standards and procedures in the industry."
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. YellowPepper has selected the security, availability, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "YellowPepper delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on YellowPepper's controls."
About YellowPepper
Founded in 2004, YellowPepper is the mobile payments pioneer in Latin America with proprietary technology and partnerships with leading financial institutions and fintechs. YellowPepper provides a payment platform that gives consumers, merchants, issuers and processors wcj the means to revolutionize the purchasing experience. Operating in 9 Latin American countries the Miami-based company currently enables over 6.5 million monthly active users that execute 480 million transactions yearly, while connecting them with more than 400,000 merchants. For more information, please visit http://www.yellowpepper.com.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
Contact
Alexander Sjogren
***@yellowpepper.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse