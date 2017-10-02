 
Esse Health Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

 
 
ST. LOUIS - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Esse Health Michael Castellano, CEO of independent physician group Esse Health, announced Rishi N. Sud, MD has joined Esse Health as the company's Chief Medical Officer.

"Esse Health is delighted to add such a wonderful and talented physician as Dr. Sud to our medical team" said Castellano. "His history and experience perfectly aligns with the Esse Health population health management system. Adding Dr. Sud is our next step in our pursuit of continuous quality improvement."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sud will work closely with the Performance Improvement Committee, as well as all Physicians and senior managers to help define and improve Esse Health's quality-of-care standards.  Dr. Sud joins Esse Health most recently from HealthLinc. of Indiana.   While at HealthLinc, Dr. Sud was instrumental in the organization achieving NCQA Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Level III status for all of its sites.

Dr. Sud received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and his medical degree from Finch University of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School. Dr. Sud served as a Physician with the United States Army Reserve at a Combat Support Hospital in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Physician Leadership.

Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification wcj and prevention.  Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2014 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure.  With 41 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology.  Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care.  For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com
