Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827


One week left to register for SMi's 6th annual Military Flight Training

SMi Reports: The event has a packed agenda on the latest pilot training strategies and a dedicated focus on synthetic live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary platforms.
 
 
WATERLOO, England - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Registration for SMi's 6th annual Military Flight Training conference is closing soon. Taking place on the 11th and 12th October, the two-day session will have a dedicated focus on synthetic live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary platforms. It will bring together expert training programme managers and industry solution providers, all attending to hear the latest strategies relating to synthetic and live training and how the ongoing technology revolution is challenging conventional delivery of pilot training.

Military Flight Training 2017 will represent a unique opportunity for all military flight training decision makers and technologists to meet and exchange ideas, content and new best practices on how to create the next generation of military grade pilots. Speakers for the event include UK MoD, the British Army, Swedish Armed Forces the Czech Air Force and more.

Next week's sessions will cover exclusive and collaborative panel discussions on "Balancing Synthetic and Live Training for Optimised Fast Jet Pilot Development" and on "Current and Future Challenges of Flight Training." Panellists will represent five different nations.

Alongside the two-day conference, SMi Group will be hosting a pre-conference workshop entitled "Military Helicopter Training – a UK perspective". The workshop will aim to explore the challenges facing military flight training organisations as they align more closely with Civil wcj Aviation regulations, and look to the future of training in an era of dwindling budgets and increased deployments. Major (Retd.) Peter Dean, who retired from the British Army in 2014, will be leading the workshop.

To see the full agenda and register visit: www.militaryflight-training.com/prlog

6th Annual Military Flight Training

October 11th & 12th, 2017

Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, United Kingdom


---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or e-mail agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Natasha Boumediene
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
