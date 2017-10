One week left to register for SMi's 6th annual Military Flight Training

SMi Reports: The event has a packed agenda on the latest pilot training strategies and a dedicated focus on synthetic live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary platforms.

Taking place on the 11th and 12th October, the two-day session will have a dedicated focus on synthetic live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary platforms. It will bring together expert training programme managers and industry solution providers, all attending to hear the latest strategies relating to synthetic and live training and how the ongoing technology revolution is challenging conventional delivery of pilot training. Military Flight Training 2017 will represent a unique opportunity for all military flight training decision makers and technologists to meet and exchange ideas, content and new best practices on how to create the next generation of military grade pilots. Next week's sessions will cover exclusive and collaborative panel discussions. Panellists will represent five different nations. Alongside the two-day conference, SMi Group will be hosting a workshop. The workshop will aim to explore the challenges facing military flight training organisations as they align more closely with Civil Aviation regulations, and look to the future of training in an era of dwindling budgets and increased deployments. Major (Retd.) Peter Dean, who retired from the British Army in 2014, will be leading the workshop.