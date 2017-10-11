News By Tag
One week left to register for SMi's 6th annual Military Flight Training
SMi Reports: The event has a packed agenda on the latest pilot training strategies and a dedicated focus on synthetic live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary platforms.
Military Flight Training 2017 will represent a unique opportunity for all military flight training decision makers and technologists to meet and exchange ideas, content and new best practices on how to create the next generation of military grade pilots. Speakers for the event include UK MoD, the British Army, Swedish Armed Forces the Czech Air Force and more.
Next week's sessions will cover exclusive and collaborative panel discussions on "Balancing Synthetic and Live Training for Optimised Fast Jet Pilot Development"
Alongside the two-day conference, SMi Group will be hosting a pre-conference workshop entitled "Military Helicopter Training – a UK perspective". The workshop will aim to explore the challenges facing military flight training organisations as they align more closely with Civil wcj Aviation regulations, and look to the future of training in an era of dwindling budgets and increased deployments. Major (Retd.) Peter Dean, who retired from the British Army in 2014, will be leading the workshop.
www.militaryflight-
6th Annual Military Flight Training
October 11th & 12th, 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, United Kingdom
Contact Information:
For queries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or e-mail agibbons@smi-
For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
