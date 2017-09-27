 
Matsumoto Financial Group to set up a new charitable disaster fund for both Japan and overseas

 
 
CHIYODA-KU, Japan - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Matsumoto Financial Group will set up a new charitable disaster fund for both Japan and overseas to aid natural disasters. Following what many consider an increasing number of natural disasters from extreme weather to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcano eruptions. Matsumoto Financial Group will have a charitable fund set up which can be used quickly to aid victims of natural disasters both in Japan and overseas.

The management felt that the company could and should do more to help others and the new disaster fund was agreed upon wcj as the best policy at this time. With a short statement from administration, "We hope that this measure will aid and comfort some of those who suffer in natural disasters and perhaps save lives too".

Matsumoto Financial Group is a specialist wealth manager who helps clients explore the true potential of their hard-earned money. We achieve this through character-rich engagement and strong relationships based on mutual respect and trust.

Our primary focus areas are - Mergers & Acquisitions - Pre-IPO/IPO - Stock Trading/Fund Management - Tax Mitigation/Wealth Management.

https://matsumotofinancialgroup.com

