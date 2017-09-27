News By Tag
At Banasthali Marie Curie Fellowship Awarded Dr Veera Sadhu Talks on Nanotechnology
Possibilities of Doctors inside Human Body, Sensors everywhere, Self Healing Structures, Making Big Data real and Tackling Climate Change are just only some of the impossibilities Nanotechnology holds in securing our future.
Starting from very basics of lizards, butterflies and lotus flower and leaves having something nano about them, he talked about nanomaterials, nanoparticles, nanorods, nanotubes, nanowires, nanoporous membranes, graphene and graphene quantum dots. Also he describes Nano lithography, soft lithography, photo lithography, E Beam Lithography (EBL), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Polymer nano particles, grapheme oxide using modified Hummers method, hydrothermal synthesis of Titanium dioxide nano particles. It was true eye opening for the audience when the nano applications included Dye Sensitized Solar Cells DSSC, Fuel Cells, Organic Light Emitting Diode OLED, Nano Medicines, Proton Exchange Membrane PEM Fuel Cells etc. He got a loud round of applause when he highlighted that Cell therapy with embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes encapsulated in injectable nanomatrix gel enhances cell engraftment and promotes cardiac repair.
Prof BR Natarajan welcomed the gathering and introduced the speaker to the audience and proposed vote of thanks. Prof Veera Sadhu's talk undoubtedly ignited nanotech spirit in many chemical engineering students who attended the same.
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role wcj in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
