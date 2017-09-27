News By Tag
New Commercial Development Manager appointed at insurance specialists National Friendly
Commenting on his new role, Oliver said, "National Friendly has recently launched a range of innovative products, including its Assisted Living Insurance policy designed to support older people live independently in their own home by providing funding that can be used for domiciliary care services, assistive devices and respite care. I am looking forward to driving broker sales of this and other PMI products, including our In/Day-patient and Out-patient Plans."
Wayne Carter, Head of Sales and Marketing commented, "The broker sector has always been important for National Friendly. Oliver has an impressive track record of building new and productive broker relationships and this is a key part of our strategic vison to become a leading provider of social care insurance products."
National Friendly was formed in 1868 to provide sickness benefits for working members and has over 35,000 members. For more information on National Friendly products, please visit www.nationalfriendly.co.uk
About National Friendly
Total membership numbers as at December 2016
Based in Bristol, National Friendly is a mutual organisation which is solely owned by its members.
Established in 1868, it has no shareholders and exists to serve the best interests of its 35,000 (as at September 2017) members.
National Friendly is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
Its vision is to be a forward thinking and trusted mutual that meets the health, welfare and protection needs of its customers through a portfolio of innovative and attractive insurance products.
For more information please visit www.nationalfriendly.co.uk
