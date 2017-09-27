 
New Commercial Development Manager appointed at insurance specialists National Friendly

 
 
LONDON - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- National Friendly, the Bristol based mutual specialising in health, welfare and protection insurance has appointed Oliver Jones to the newly created role of Commercial Development Manager. Oliver will be based in the Society's Bristol Head Office, from where he will oversee the development of ambitious plans to make National Friendly a leading provider of social care and private medical insurance products. Oliver has over eight years' experience of sales development, having previously risen to the post of Head of Intermediary Sales at April UK.

Commenting on his new role, Oliver said, "National Friendly has recently launched a range of innovative products, including its Assisted Living Insurance policy designed to support older people live independently in their own home by providing funding that can be used for domiciliary care services, assistive devices and respite care. I am looking forward to driving broker sales of this and other PMI products, including our In/Day-patient and Out-patient Plans."

Wayne Carter, Head of Sales and Marketing commented, "The broker sector has always been important for National Friendly. Oliver has an impressive track record of building new and productive broker relationships and this is a key part of our strategic vison to become a leading provider of social care insurance products."

National Friendly was formed in 1868 to provide sickness benefits for working members and has over 35,000 members. For more information on National Friendly products, please visit www.nationalfriendly.co.uk

Photography:

Please wcj click here for a picture of Oliver Jones

https://www.dropbox.com/s/upxcrhtz1c2oasp/Oliver%20Jones%...

Media enquiries

For further information on National Friendly, please contact:

Guy Stephenson/Erica Evans

Nacelle Limited

Tel:  +44 (0)20 8333 9125

About National Friendly

Total membership numbers as at December 2016

Based in Bristol, National Friendly is a mutual organisation which is solely owned by its members.

Established in 1868, it has no shareholders and exists to serve the best interests of its 35,000 (as at September 2017) members.

National Friendly is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Its vision is to be a forward thinking and trusted mutual that meets the health, welfare and protection needs of its customers through a portfolio of innovative and attractive insurance products.

For more information please visit www.nationalfriendly.co.uk
End
Source:www.nationalfriendly.co.uk
Email:***@nacelle.co.uk
Posted By:***@nacelle.co.uk Email Verified
