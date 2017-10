Agenda Released for Mobile Deployable Communications 2018

SMi Reports: Senior Military confirmed to present at February's Mobile Deployable Communications conference

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Tactical

* Communications

* Eletronics Industry:

* Defense Location:

* England

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk Shannon Cargan

End

-- Conference organisers, SMi Group have released the full agenda for the upcoming, 11annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference, returning to Warsaw, Poland on the 1and 2February 2018.Flexible and continuous connectivity, anywhere, at any time is a key priority for major defence forces around the world. With the critical threat of cyber warfare intensifying, there is now a pressing need to ensure secure communications can be effectively operated in contested environments.2018's agenda will look at the key drivers causing the growing demand for flexible, protected, and interoperable CIS capabilities, and through expert led presentations, from some of the world's leading authorities, will discuss the challenges for both solution providers and end users of deployable communications.• Host Nation Opening Address: Bringing CIS to the Polish Armed ForcesColonel Robert Drozd, Chief of Command and Control Directorate-J6,• Keynote Address: DCIS Support to Operations and Current DevelopmentsColonel Thomas Wirsching, J5 Division Head,• Effectively Delivering Net-Centric CIS Capabilities to U.S. Army EuropeColonel Charles Robert Parker, CIO/G-6,• Ensuring Continuous Connectivity in Deployable CommunicationsColonel Michel Pardoux, Head of Telecommunications Branch,• Satisfying Austria`s Next-Generation Tactical Communication RequirementsColonel Horst Treiblmaier, Chief of Communication,· Meet, network with and hear from senior military personnel in theCommand and Control Directorate, Polish General Staff· Hear national updates on how secure tactical communications can be effectively operated in contested environments· Discuss how flexible and continuous connectivity is being achieved through next generational tactical communication capabilities· Understand how Europe is fostering greater allied integration to meet national, regional and international requirementsThe full agenda is now available toat: https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/europe/ mobile-deploy... There will also be two, half-day pre-conference workshops on the 30January 2018 hosted by: Peter Sevenich, Head of the Robust Networks Research Group from Fraunhofer FKIE, and the second workshop hosted by Major Salvador Llopis, Project Officer Cyber Defence Technology from the European Defence Agency.There is also a. wcj To register or for more information, visit the website.Proudly sponsored by: Airbus, General Dynamics Mission System, GMRE Inc, NSSLGlobal, Tampa Microwave, Thales and ViaSatFor information on exhibiting and or sponsoring at Mobile Deployable Communications 2018, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi- online.co.uk and 2February 2018Warsaw, Poland---- END ----Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk