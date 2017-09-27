News By Tag
Agenda Released for Mobile Deployable Communications 2018
SMi Reports: Senior Military confirmed to present at February's Mobile Deployable Communications conference
Flexible and continuous connectivity, anywhere, at any time is a key priority for major defence forces around the world. With the critical threat of cyber warfare intensifying, there is now a pressing need to ensure secure communications can be effectively operated in contested environments.
2018's agenda will look at the key drivers causing the growing demand for flexible, protected, and interoperable CIS capabilities, and through expert led presentations, from some of the world's leading authorities, will discuss the challenges for both solution providers and end users of deployable communications.
Featured presentations include:
• Host Nation Opening Address: Bringing CIS to the Polish Armed Forces
Colonel Robert Drozd, Chief of Command and Control Directorate-
• Keynote Address: DCIS Support to Operations and Current Developments
Colonel Thomas Wirsching, J5 Division Head, NATO CIS Group
• Effectively Delivering Net-Centric CIS Capabilities to U.S. Army Europe
Colonel Charles Robert Parker, CIO/G-6, US Army Europe
• Ensuring Continuous Connectivity in Deployable Communications
Colonel Michel Pardoux, Head of Telecommunications Branch, DGA France
• Satisfying Austria`s Next-Generation Tactical Communication Requirements
Colonel Horst Treiblmaier, Chief of Communication, Ministry of Defence Austria
Reasons to attend include:
· Meet, network with and hear from senior military personnel in the J6 Command and Control Directorate, Polish General Staff
· Hear national updates on how secure tactical communications can be effectively operated in contested environments
· Discuss how flexible and continuous connectivity is being achieved through next generational tactical communication capabilities
· Understand how Europe is fostering greater allied integration to meet national, regional and international requirements
The full agenda is now available to download for free from the event website at: https://www.smi-
There will also be two, half-day pre-conference workshops on the 30th January 2018 hosted by: Peter Sevenich, Head of the Robust Networks Research Group from Fraunhofer FKIE, and the second workshop hosted by Major Salvador Llopis, Project Officer Cyber Defence Technology from the European Defence Agency.
There is also a huge early bird discount of £400, available until 31st October. wcj To register or for more information, visit the website.
Proudly sponsored by: Airbus, General Dynamics Mission System, GMRE Inc, NSSLGlobal, Tampa Microwave, Thales and ViaSat
For information on exhibiting and or sponsoring at Mobile Deployable Communications 2018, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
11th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference
1st and 2nd February 2018
Warsaw, Poland
