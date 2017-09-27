 
News By Tag
* Tactical
* Communications
* Eletronics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827


Agenda Released for Mobile Deployable Communications 2018

SMi Reports: Senior Military confirmed to present at February's Mobile Deployable Communications conference
 
 
300x300-MDC
300x300-MDC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tactical
* Communications
* Eletronics

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* England

Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Conference organisers, SMi Group have released the full agenda for the upcoming, 11th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference, returning to Warsaw, Poland on the 1st and 2nd February 2018.

Flexible and continuous connectivity, anywhere, at any time is a key priority for major defence forces around the world. With the critical threat of cyber warfare intensifying, there is now a pressing need to ensure secure communications can be effectively operated in contested environments.

2018's agenda will look at the key drivers causing the growing demand for flexible, protected, and interoperable CIS capabilities, and through expert led presentations, from some of the world's leading authorities, will discuss the challenges for both solution providers and end users of deployable communications.

Featured presentations include:

• Host Nation Opening Address: Bringing CIS to the Polish Armed Forces

Colonel Robert Drozd, Chief of Command and Control Directorate- J6, The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

• Keynote Address: DCIS Support to Operations and Current Developments

Colonel Thomas Wirsching, J5 Division Head, NATO CIS Group

• Effectively Delivering Net-Centric CIS Capabilities to U.S. Army Europe

Colonel Charles Robert Parker, CIO/G-6, US Army Europe

• Ensuring Continuous Connectivity in Deployable Communications

Colonel Michel Pardoux, Head of Telecommunications Branch, DGA France

• Satisfying Austria`s Next-Generation Tactical Communication Requirements

Colonel Horst Treiblmaier, Chief of Communication, Ministry of Defence Austria

Reasons to attend include:

·         Meet, network with and hear from senior military personnel in the J6 Command and Control Directorate, Polish General Staff

·         Hear national updates on how secure tactical communications can be effectively operated in contested environments

·         Discuss how flexible and continuous connectivity is being achieved through next generational tactical communication capabilities

·         Understand how Europe is fostering greater allied integration to meet national, regional and international requirements

The full agenda is now available to download for free from the event website at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/mobile-deploy...

There will also be two, half-day pre-conference workshops on the 30th January 2018 hosted by: Peter Sevenich, Head of the Robust Networks Research Group from Fraunhofer FKIE, and the second workshop hosted by Major Salvador Llopis, Project Officer Cyber Defence Technology from the European Defence Agency.

There is also a huge early bird discount of £400, available until 31st October. wcj To register or for more information, visit the website.

Proudly sponsored by: Airbus, General Dynamics Mission System, GMRE Inc, NSSLGlobal, Tampa Microwave, Thales and ViaSat

For information on exhibiting and or sponsoring at Mobile Deployable Communications 2018, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

11th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference
1st and 2nd February 2018
Warsaw, Poland

---- END ----

Booking information: Contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:Smi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Tactical, Communications, Eletronics
Industry:Defense
Location:England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share