News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FreeSWITCHService Announced Contact Center Solution for E-commerce Industry
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is known for offering highly customized communication solutions to the global clientele across various industry verticals.
A technical head of VoIP division at Ecosmob Technologies listed a few important features and benefits of the customized contact center solution designed for the eCommerce sector: " The eCommerce industry is one of the most customer-centric industry. It is necessary for the eCommerce companies to reach a vast audience while offering them personalized services. At FreeSWITCHService, the team of veteran developers has integrated a few eCommerce business-friendly features in the contact center software like configurable messages or call scripts, real-time reports, and voice logging. Apart from other basic features like answering machine detection and call back, we have integrated multilevel IVR in the software to enable our eCommerce business-related clients to get the most from IVR technology. With customized, web-based contact center software, the eCommerce enterprises can get more scalability while tracking all the calls. With effective call management processes, our software can help eCommerce companies increase sales." He concluded.
FreeSWITCHService offers high-quality VoIP solutions in audio-video conferencing, IVR (Interactive Voice Response), and SBC (Session Border Controller) domains. Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse