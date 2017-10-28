 
Halloween party Atlanta GA Latin Night Sat Oct 28, 2017

Halloween Party in Atlanta Georgia. Best of Salsa, Bachata & more featuring DJ Soltrix. Best Halloween Latin night. hosted by Salsa Atlanta. dust off your best Disney Halloween Costume.
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4Fun Presents..
Disney Edition of Tropical Elegance Saturdays
 Halloween Latin Night Featuring DJ Soltrix
  Saturday October 28, 2017

-- Halloween Costume Contest $1000 cash & Prizes
-- 9:30pm Salsa  & Bachata lesson  Party till 4am!
-- Bonus Salsa Room w/ DJ King Tito
-- DJ Soltrix & DJ Emerzive in the main room with host MC Lexx
-- Costume Contest Categories: Best Couple, Sexiest Disney Female,
   Best Male Disney Costume

Looking for a fun Halloween Costume party in Atlanta? Join us and enjoy a
 Halloween with the best Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and more with folks
from all over the Gwinnett and Metro wcj Atlanta area.
Featuring World renowed DJ Soltrix of Tampa Florida.
Be sure to wear your favorite Disney Character costume because we will
be having a Halloween Costume contest!  Any character from any movie made
by Disney, or some of your favorite classic Disney character is good.
Hosted by Salsa Atlanta. If you enjoy Latin dancing, definitely
check out our Halloween Latin dance Party at Nemoes Tavern!

Check out our Halloween Disney Latin Dance Party FB Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/372198679808592/

Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Time:
9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
Salsa room starts @ 10:30pm
Party till 4am

Costs:
$15/person in adv
   -- all advanced payment get a chance to win
      a Party pass for our New Year's Eve Party this year!

also check out our Grupo Extra Halloween Concert & Latin dance party
@ the Hilton Northeast which includes the Saturday Oct 28th Party:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1929606467316518/

If you have any questions..

Please give us a call or text..

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call

Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
