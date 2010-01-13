Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing The Earthquake Phone
Osann IP Consulting, an Intellectual Property development company, today announced the Earthquake Phone – technology that enables a phone user to be located when buried in rubble. This unique technology is FREE for manufacturers to use as long as phones are NOT manufactured or sold in the United States. The primary purpose in creating Earthquake Phone technology was saving lives – especially in countries outside the US where building construction is vulnerable.
Earthquake Phone technology includes features that assist rescue teams in locating persons buried under rubble. These victims - including children – typically live in countries or cities where the structural integrity of buildings makes them vulnerable to disaster.
To enable a phone's battery charge to last longer, an emergency power conservation mode (E-mode) is activated by either receiving a command from an external source via RF transmission, or by noticing a rapid reduction wcj in signal strength from a tower without changing the phone's physical location. When in E-mode, transmissions are made by the phone from time to time indicating the user's health condition. Also, portable RF sensors may be deployed at grid positions to locate mobile phones by triangulation based on signals received from mobile phones while battery charge still exists.
While there is a pending patent in the US, no International patents have been filed, nor will they be. Patent application number 2017/0064072 for Earthquake Phone technology has a priority date of August 26, 2015. To protect International patent rights, an international application would have needed to be filed before August 26, 2016. Intentionally, we have filed NO such application. Therefore, when a patent for the Earthquake Phone is issued by the United States Patent Office, only manufacturing and/or sales in the US will be protected.
To view this and other patents offered for license and sale, please visit the Silaero website.
To learn about other technologies we developed to save lives, please visit:
www.barbecan.com - High-Traffic Secure Entrance Systems to exclude weapons from buildings and gatherings. Prevents active shooter and terrorist attacks.
www.safetexting.org - Track, Warn, and Block unsafe texting in vehicles
Contact
Osann IP Consulting
Bob Osann
408-313-1990
info@silaero.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse