January 2018
Over 5000 New Clients in Two Years, Burlington County's Fastest Growing Salon

 
MT HOLLY, N.J. - Jan. 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Absolute Weave Works recently celebrated two years of successful business with over 5000 clients served. With a specialization in hair extensions Absolute Weave Works has established itself as a destination salon for services that include weaves, tape-ins, braids, keratin bonds, and a host of other services.

Absolute Weave Works features a fully licensed staff of professionals conveniently located on Route 38 in Mount Holly, NJ. Owner Johanne Gray is an extensions expert and has passed her expertise on to the all of the license professionals at Absolute Weave Works.

One of the highlights of fsbdt Absolute Weave Works is that it is a one stop shop. Clients can not only get the extension styles that they want, but they can also purchase the hair directly from us during their appointment. This provides a unique of of a kind experience that separates Absolute Weave Works from other salons.

With clients coming from as far as Cape May, NJ AWW has positioned itself as a destination salon in the state of NJ.

http://www.absoluteweaveworks.com

Hair Salon, South Jersey Salon
Beauty
Mt Holly - New Jersey - United States
