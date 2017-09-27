News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kemet Educational Services Lauches Kupcakes and Konvos Workshop Series
Kemet Educational Services LLC, STEMport program for Parents launches its Kupcakes and Konvos Workshop Series on November 11th at Kupcakerie in Atlanta
Kemet Education's STEMport program is for parents that want to take an active role in their child(ren) STEM's education. This program offers online courses and workshops that teach parents strategies such as supporting classroom learning, creating your own STEM educational experiences, selecting out of school time programs and more. In addition to the Kupcake and Konvos workshop series,the STEMport program offers online courses and workshops for parents.
About Kemet Educational Services LLC
Kemet Educational Services, LLC (Kemet Education) is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational consulting firm, established in 2010, that focuses on ensuring that pre-college, community college and undergraduate students are prepared to pursue STEM careers. Our firm supports college and universities, community organizations, educators (formal and informal), government agencies, parents and schools/schools districts. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.kemeteducation.com or contact them via email at info@kemeteducation.com
Contact
Kemet Educational Services LLC
***@kemeteducation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse