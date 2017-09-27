 
Kemet Educational Services Lauches Kupcakes and Konvos Workshop Series

Kemet Educational Services LLC, STEMport program for Parents launches its Kupcakes and Konvos Workshop Series on November 11th at Kupcakerie in Atlanta
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Kemet Educational Services LLC (Kemet Education) STEMport program, a program that provides support for parents of K-12 students, is launching its Kupcakes and Konvos workshop series. At these workshops, which will take place quarterly, parents will learn strategies from Kemet's CEO and Principal Consultant Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith and talk to other parents about various STEM Education topics while enjoying a delicious cupcake. "The Kupcakes and Konvos workshop series is a great way for parents to build community among like-minded parents that want the same things for their children. It is a conversation in which we will talk about various aspects of creating the best environment for our children to academically achieve in STEM while enjoying delicious cupcakes" states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, CEO and Principal Consultant.  The workshop series will kick off on Saturday, November 11th from 10:00-11:00 am at Kupcakerie located at 2781 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344. The topic for the November workshop will focus on holiday break STEM; hands on STEM and academic development activities that children can engage in wcj during the holiday break. Sign up today to join the conversation at: https://kupcakesandkonvos.eventbrite.com.

Kemet Education's STEMport program is for parents that want to take an active role in their child(ren) STEM's education. This program offers online courses and workshops that teach parents strategies such as supporting classroom learning, creating your own STEM educational experiences, selecting out of school time programs and more.  In addition to the Kupcake and Konvos workshop series,the STEMport program offers online courses and workshops for parents.

About Kemet Educational Services LLC

Kemet Educational Services, LLC (Kemet Education) is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational consulting firm, established in 2010, that focuses on ensuring that pre-college, community college and undergraduate students are prepared to pursue STEM careers. Our firm supports college and universities, community organizations, educators (formal and informal), government agencies, parents and schools/schools districts. For more information about the firm, visit their website at www.kemeteducation.com or contact them via email at info@kemeteducation.com

Kemet Educational Services LLC
Source:Kemet Educational Services LLC
Click to Share