October 2017
William Michael Cunningham to speak at National Science Foundation sponsored crowdfunding workshop

William Michael Cunningham will speak at workshop titled "The Role of Crowdfunding in the STEM Ecosystem" sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Science Foundation is "convening a workshop to examine crowdfunding in science, both as a social phenomenon and as a practical way of raising funds to support STEM research." The workshop "will bring together a variety of stakeholders, including scientists and engineers, social entrepreneurs from government and private sectors, and research management professionals. The 1-day workshop will include networking sessions, panel discussions, and breakout groups."

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Holiday Inn Alexandria Carlyle, just a block from the new NSF HQ

2460 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria VA 22314

http://LF.gatech.edu/workshop.html

Workshop Topics:

- How are interactions between STEM investigators and the public affected?
- How can public and private sectors wcj work together to leverage crowdfunding?
- Does crowdfunding impact transformational or interdisciplinary research?
- Does crowdfunding impact translation of research to entrepreneurship?
- How are crowdfunded projects vetted to be achievable and technically sound?
- How might crowdfunding impact demographic representation in STEM fields?
- How are intellectual property and federal funding laws taken into account?
- Does a crowdfunding model allow more effective integration of citizen science?
- How might universities leverage crowdfunding for faculty development, outreach?

Attendance is free and open but advance registration is requested.

Please register at https://goo.gl/forms/Fcy6XDN60cbAwI2Z2

William Michael Cunningham
***@gmail.com
