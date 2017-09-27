 
National Sales Network Houston Shines Light On Health & Wealth

Educational/Networking Opportunity on October 19, 2017 at The Ensemble Theater
 
 
Health Is Wealth
Health Is Wealth
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- National Sales Network (NSN) invites Houston to come interact with our organization and a five star panel of elite health and wealth professionals, including Dr. Cheng Ruan, Board Certified Internal Medicine doctor and author of "Ultimate Guide for Type 2 Diabetes Reversal".  This event will provide insight, by the well-known physician, on how he has helped many people reverse diabetes. Alongside Dr. Ruan we have "The Fitness Guru", Llarance Turner, reviewing the importance of exercise and a proper nutrition. Cheryl Creuzot, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Development Strategies, will also discuss the importance of having wealth in our community.

Let's Talk: #HealthIsWealth, is being held at The Ensemble Theater's Performance Theater (entrance at Fannin and Berry St.), 3535 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002. The doors will open at 6pm and the discussion will start at 6:30pm. There will also be light bites along with a cash bar, and vendors representing wcj their business/organization that focus' on the event's topic.

This event is free for all NSN/Black Professional Alliance members, and $10 for non-members. All pre-sales can be accessed at http://nsnhealthiswealth.eventbrite.com until Thursday, October 19th, at noon. Admission can also be purchased at the door for $10.

About National Sales Network, Houston: The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.

You can follow us on:

Website: http://nsnhouston.org

Twitter:@nsnhouston

Instagram: @nsnhouston

Facebook: National Sales Network, Houston

LinkedIn: National Sales Network, Houston

Jasmine Garrett, Director Of Marketing
***@nsnhouston.org
