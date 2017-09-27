News By Tag
National Sales Network Houston Shines Light On Health & Wealth
Educational/Networking Opportunity on October 19, 2017 at The Ensemble Theater
Let's Talk: #HealthIsWealth, is being held at The Ensemble Theater's Performance Theater (entrance at Fannin and Berry St.), 3535 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002. The doors will open at 6pm and the discussion will start at 6:30pm. There will also be light bites along with a cash bar, and vendors representing wcj their business/organization that focus' on the event's topic.
This event is free for all NSN/Black Professional Alliance members, and $10 for non-members. All pre-sales can be accessed at http://nsnhealthiswealth.eventbrite.com until Thursday, October 19th, at noon. Admission can also be purchased at the door for $10.
About National Sales Network, Houston: The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.
Contact
Jasmine Garrett, Director Of Marketing
***@nsnhouston.org
