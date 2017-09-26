News By Tag
* Boats
* Boating
* Fishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Treasure Coast Boat Dealers Competing for your Business
The Treasure Coast Boat Show is set to sail into Vero Beach from 9 am to 5 pm at the Indian River Fairgrounds. Boats and commercial marine vendors will fill the 17,600 sq ft air conditioned expo center.
While boats are the main attraction, this show offers much more. The outdoor section of the Fairgrounds will be packed with an impressive display of marine accessories and a wide range of other types of marine products, hardware, electronics, nautical hardware, clothing, shoes, and nautical gifts.
In addition to the boats and marine merchandise, seafood vendors will be ready to satisfy hungry customers, offering delicious seafood including lobster, conch, shrimp, crab and fish served up many different ways.
The Treasure Coast Boat Show is also wcj held in conjunction with the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com and the Marine and Wildlife Art and Craft Festival www.MarineWildlifeArtFestivalCraftShow.com. All four events are at the same location and time and are included in one the admission price.
Visit the Treasure Coast Boat Show website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.TreasureCoastBoatShow.net. Boat Dealer applications are still being accepted. For information and discount tickets, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.
Contact
9542057813
***@treasurecoastboatshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse