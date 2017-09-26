Authors New Book Receives Warm Literary Welcome

Kleptomaniac: Reveals the Shocking Truth
"Reviewed By Ray Simmons for Readers' Favorite
Kleptomaniac:
Who's Really Robbing God Anyway? The untwisted truth about the centuries-old tithes and offering deception by Dr. Frank Chase Jr, TH. D fills a narrow but very real niche in the area of biblically derived lessons and advice on the subject wcj of tithes and offerings. I would have thought most Christians would research this topic themselves if it were very important to them, but to have all the references in one book, along with sound commentary and advice from a biblical scholar, certainly makes it easier. Dr. Frank Chase Jr. describes his own evolution of ideas about tithing and I must say we went through many of the same phases in pretty much the same order. I stopped evolving while Frank Chase Jr. went on to write this book that helps other Christians who have the same questions he had. Christianity at its best.
Kleptomaniac:
Who's Really Robbing God Anyway? may have more biblical quotes and references to tithing and money in general than any book I have ever read, save, of course, the Bible itself. It is written in a very smooth and articulate style that I'm guessing will be understandable to most people, but at the same time Dr. Frank Chase Jr's education and vocabulary are evident on every page. As is his faith and his desire to help. From Abraham to Paul, Frank Chase Jr. delves into the origin, the definition, the application, and even the abuse of the custom of tithing. It is an interesting and sometimes colorful history and one Christians should certainly be more aware of. This book will help them."
