South Bay Comedy Class Begin This Fall With 5 Week Classes
Aspiring comics, public speakers looking to hone their abilities, and anyone who has been curious what its like to do stand-up comedy, have concluded, this is the class.
Classes are lead by veteran comedian and star of the new comedy documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC. Jeff Capri, (a Hermosa Beach resident) is an award winning comedian, (Comics Unleashed, Ed McMahon's Next Big Star, Last Comic Standing, and the reality show, "Who Wants to Date a Comedian?") and has appeared with Ellen, Joy Behar, Rodney Dangerfield, and Tim Allen amongst many others.
The South Bay Comedy Class is different than others, because it is lead by a working comedian. Other classes generally are taught by book authors and frustrated performers. Jeff also reminds this comedy class is not just for aspiring stand-up comics. People who are wanting to enhance their public speaking ability, or anyone who has a lack of confidence talking to groups or people can greatly benefit from the non-intimidating setting of the South Bay Comedy Class. (Inside the wonderful Sunset Learning Center in Redondo Beach) Aspiring and amateur comedians will find this class invaluable, because the wiring exercises fare designed for immediate stage time, arguably, the most important aspect of a budding comedian.
What you will learn: Writing, (How to develop material personal to you) performing, dealing with nervousness, hecklers, stage presence, microphone technique (yes, it's a thing) and set preparation. Most of all, how to relax wcj onstage and really bring out what's organically fun and funny while maintaining confidence on stage. Five week classes begin October 22, 2017. Classes are $299 per person. Will include 4 three hour classes, and a final "friends and family" showcase/performance.
The South Bay Comedy Class is located inside of the wonderful The Sunset Learning Studio. Located at 1203 South Pacific Coast Highway Redondo Beach 90277. The Sunset Learning Studio has offered a wide variety of affordable music classes and art lessons in Redondo Beach for years. Jeff has expressed how thrilled he is to have been invited to hold his classes at such a special space in the South Bay. Sign up at comedyclass.lol
Jeff also stars in the acclaimed comedy documentary "I Am Battle Comic." Special fundraising screening November 9, 2017, at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater (710 Pier Avenue) proceeds to benefit Team Rubicon, the organization that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams
More information:
SOUTH BAY COMEDY CLASS: www.comedyclass.lol
JEFF CAPRI : jeffcapri.com
SUNSET LEARNING STUDIO : www.sunsetlearningstudio.com
I AM BATTLE COMIC FUNDRAISER: iambattlecomicHB (https://b72afdb7-
Phone: 310.598.1219
Email: Ha@comedyclass.lol
Web:
