Metamora Film Festival Announces Summer, 2017 Winners
"Adopt Your Mind", a documentary film about how the surf is a social inclusion tool and transforming agent, is one of four award winners from the Metamora Film Festival.
"I really enjoy watching films that don't necessarily preach, but rather highlight personal transformative experiences or events through storytelling," states Duhamel.
The Metamora Film Festival has teamed up with Portland, Oregon's, Open Signal (https://www.opensignalpdx.org/)
For more information on award winners or to submit your film, please visit the Metamora Film Festival (http://www.metamorafilmfestival.com)
Most Thought-Provoking Film:
Joe, Searching (Directed by Naoimh Reilly)
A man who trains his own cadaver dogs to search for women who went missing in the Irish midlands during the 1990's, is frustrated by the lack of response and help from officials.
Best Short Film:
Adapt Your Mind (Director by Thiago Theo)
This film brings surf as a social inclusion tool and transforming agent for the characters win their limits and overcome adversity of life. The sea acts like an element of equality and in the connection between body, mind, self knowledge and direct contact of man with nature.
Best Student Film:
Innocence (Directed by Nicole Collette)
A young boy uses a game he plays with his little sister to protect his family from their mother's abusive boyfriend.
Best Documentary Film:
Perception: From Prison to Purpose (Directed by Jonathan Reed)
On April 14th, 2009, Noah Schultz was arrested for attempted murder in Portland, Oregon. This is the story of his transformation. During his seven years of incarceration, Noah took advantage of every program, workshop and educational service provided.
