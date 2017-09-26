 

Metamora Film Festival Announces Summer, 2017 Winners

"Adopt Your Mind", a documentary film about how the surf is a social inclusion tool and transforming agent, is one of four award winners from the Metamora Film Festival.
 
Film Poster, Perception - From Prison to Purpose
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Metamora Film Festival has announced their summer, 2017 online film winners that aim to Inspire, Transform and Educate viewers, the festival's mission statement.  Film Director, Matt Duhamel along with judges from Metamora Films (http://www.metamorafilms.org) focus on film submissions that have the power for positive change while inspiring others to be a driving force in our communities and society at large.  Duhamel states that he's seen more submissions this season compared to previous seasons. He believes that more and more filmmakers are using the power of film to bring about needed change in society, whether it be a documentary on a social justice subject, a narrative about spousal abuse, or a student film on a man that searches for missing woman.

"I really enjoy watching films that don't necessarily preach, but rather highlight personal transformative experiences or events through storytelling," states Duhamel.

The Metamora Film Festival has teamed up with Portland, Oregon's, Open Signal (https://www.opensignalpdx.org/) for their fall, 2017 festival. All film winners will have their film aired on TV to a potential viewing audience of 400,000. In addition, film winners will receive a FREE 1-year subscription ($299 value) to iPitch.TV which includes a platform for creators of original pitches for TV, Film & Digital Media to connect directly with Hollywood Producers and Studio Executives. Next year, The Metamora wcj Film Festival team hopes to become a festival with live film screenings either in Vancouver, Washington or Portland, Oregon.

For more information on award winners or to submit your film, please visit the Metamora Film Festival (http://www.metamorafilmfestival.com).

Most Thought-Provoking Film:
Joe, Searching (Directed by Naoimh Reilly)
A man who trains his own cadaver dogs to search for women who went missing in the Irish midlands during the 1990's, is frustrated by the lack of response and help from officials.

Best Short Film:
Adapt Your Mind (Director by Thiago Theo)
This film brings surf as a social inclusion tool and transforming agent for the characters win their limits and overcome adversity of life. The sea acts like an element of equality and in the connection between body, mind, self knowledge and direct contact of man with nature.

Best Student Film:
Innocence (Directed by Nicole Collette)
A young boy uses a game he plays with his little sister to protect his family from their mother's abusive boyfriend.

Best Documentary Film:
Perception: From Prison to Purpose (Directed by Jonathan Reed)
On April 14th, 2009, Noah Schultz was arrested for attempted murder in Portland, Oregon. This is the story of his transformation. During his seven years of incarceration, Noah took advantage of every program, workshop and educational service provided.

