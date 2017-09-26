 
Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School's HOLIDAY COOKIES Classes Are Scheduled For December

Sweet Basil plans 24th year of popular holiday baking classes.
 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The goal of a Sweet Basil HOLIDAY COOKIES class is to get holiday cookie baking done in one 3-hour class. Sweet Basil provides the recipes, ingredients and a chef to assist if needed and "elves" to do the clean-up. Attendees work in pairs and many sign up with a friend.

This year we will be making 14 varieties of cookies: Bourbon Balls~Brandied Cranberry Drops~Candy Cane Pinwheels~Chocolate Butterscotch Clusters~Chocolate Dream Bars~Chocolate Snowball Cookies~Chocolate Truffle Cookies~English wcj Toffee Crisps~Ginger Cookies~Mexican Wedding Cookies~Oreo Truffles~Pumpkin Pie Drops~S'mores Bars & Yule Logs. Each attendee will take home 16-18 dozen cookies.

This year Sweet Basil will be offering 12 day and evening HOLIDAY COOKIES classes.

Tuesdays: December 5, 12, 19 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM

Thursdays: December 7, 14 and 21 <> 6:30-9:30 PM

Saturdays: December 2, 9, 16, 23 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM

Saturdays: December 16 and 23 <> 2:00 – 5:00 PM

For many years Sweet Basil's HOLIDAY COOKIES classes have sold out. December seems like a long way off but time flies as fast as the Gingerman runs. To quote the THE GINGERBREAD RUNNER from the classic fairy tale: "I'm quarter gone...I'm half gone...I'm three-quarters gone...I'm all gone!" So we're hoping our holiday bakers will be "crazy like a fox" and sign up soon.

http://sweetbasilgourmet.com/

Martie Sullivan
