Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School's HOLIDAY COOKIES Classes Are Scheduled For December
Sweet Basil plans 24th year of popular holiday baking classes.
This year we will be making 14 varieties of cookies: Bourbon Balls~Brandied Cranberry Drops~Candy Cane Pinwheels~Chocolate Butterscotch Clusters~Chocolate Dream Bars~Chocolate Snowball Cookies~Chocolate Truffle Cookies~English wcj Toffee Crisps~Ginger Cookies~Mexican Wedding Cookies~Oreo Truffles~Pumpkin Pie Drops~S'mores Bars & Yule Logs. Each attendee will take home 16-18 dozen cookies.
This year Sweet Basil will be offering 12 day and evening HOLIDAY COOKIES classes.
Tuesdays: December 5, 12, 19 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM
Thursdays: December 7, 14 and 21 <> 6:30-9:30 PM
Saturdays: December 2, 9, 16, 23 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM
Saturdays: December 16 and 23 <> 2:00 – 5:00 PM
For many years Sweet Basil's HOLIDAY COOKIES classes have sold out. December seems like a long way off but time flies as fast as the Gingerman runs. To quote the THE GINGERBREAD RUNNER from the classic fairy tale: "I'm quarter gone...I'm half gone...I'm three-quarters gone...I'm all gone!" So we're hoping our holiday bakers will be "crazy like a fox" and sign up soon.
http://sweetbasilgourmet.com/
Contact
Martie Sullivan
4805965628
***@sweetbasilgourmet.com
