Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School's HOLIDAY COOKIES Classes Are Scheduled For December

Sweet Basil plans 24th year of popular holiday baking classes.

Martie Sullivan

4805965628

Martie Sullivan
4805965628
***@sweetbasilgourmet.com

-- The goal of a Sweet Basil HOLIDAY COOKIES class is to get holiday cookie baking done in one 3-hour class. Sweet Basil provides the recipes, ingredients and a chef to assist if needed and "elves" to do the clean-up. Attendees work in pairs and many sign up with a friend.This year we will be making 14 varieties of cookies:. Each attendee will take home 16-18 dozen cookies.This year Sweet Basil will be offering 12 day and evening HOLIDAY COOKIES classes.: December 5, 12, 19 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM: December 7, 14 and 21 <> 6:30-9:30 PM: December 2, 9, 16, 23 <> 9:30 AM-12:30 PM: December 16 and 23 <> 2:00 – 5:00 PMFor many years Sweet Basil's HOLIDAY COOKIES classes have sold out. December seems like a long way off but time flies as fast as the Gingerman runs. To quote the THE GINGERBREAD RUNNER from the classic fairy tale: "I'm quarter gone...I'm half gone...I'm three-quarters gone...I'm all gone!" So we're hoping our holiday bakers will be "crazy like a fox" and sign up soon.