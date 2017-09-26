News By Tag
Mosaic Harmony Proudly Presents Mosaic Harmony Band and Friends Jam!
Mosaic Harmony, an interfaith, multicultural community choir based in Northern Virginia, proudly presents the Mosaic Harmony Band and Friends Jam! to benefit Mosaic Harmony on November 4, 2017 at 7:00pm
Artists confirmed include keyboardist and former Mosaic Harmony pianist, James Owens, keyboardists Kevin Thompson and Maestro Jeff Corry, bassist Matt Coates, guitarist Phil DeStefano, saxophonists Lavel Lucas, David Benjamin and Derrick Perry. Tickets for the event are currently on sale via Eventbrite and will be available with a limited number of tables with amenities that include light hors d'oeurves and beverages. The concert marks the first time the band has performed to benefit the choir and its operations. The Mosaic Harmony band, Christian Davis keyboards, vocals; Ron Skinner on bass guitar; Allen Caesar-percussion are locally renowned musicians separately from their duties with Mosaic Harmony and wanted to give back to the choir in this concert.
The band whose repertoire includes Gospel, Pop, wcj Top 40, R&B, and jazz proudly boasts a combined 65 years of expertise in the music business. The band played a featured selection during the Mosaic Harmony spring concert on June 3 at the Reston Community Center (Hunters Woods).
For more information on Mosaic Harmony, visit their website, http://www.mosaicharmony.org and their Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages.
# # #
Mosaic Harmony draws on the rich heritage of African-American inspirational music to demonstrate unity in the midst of diversity. We bring together people of diverse cultures, ages, backgrounds, and over 25 faith traditions to celebrate humanity. Performances throughout the year for a wide variety of audiences furthers our mission and goal of unifying the world one song at a time. For more information on the choir, visit us at www.mosaicharmony.org or to book a performance, contact concerts@mosaicharmony.org
Contact
Kim Moss
(240) 472-9432
***@blackbagproductionsonline.com
