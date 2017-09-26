Billboard Hit Songstress Fawn® Debuts "Ghoulish Ghosts" Music Video Featuring AtmosFx® on Sunday, October 1, 2017, 7p.m. PST

Alex Leon, VP of Marketing & PR

World Wide VItal Marketing & Public Relations

Alex Leon, VP of Marketing & PR
World Wide VItal Marketing & Public Relations

-- On Sunday, October 1, 2017, Stonedef Records, Inc., announced that hit recording artist and singer-songwriter Fawn (also known as "Songirl') will release 'Ghoulish Ghosts', the first Halloween music video from her Halloween EP, "Ghoulish Ghosts - Halloween Party Songs Vol. II", which comes out on Monday, October 2, 2017. Pre-orders for the album began on August 30, 2017.Fawn hit the top of the Billboard Dance charts alongside Lady Gaga and Maria Carey, with her song "Wish U Love," Produced by Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. Since the massive success of "Wish U Love," Fawn has been nominated for numerous music awards, including two albums and seven song nominations this year for the JPF Music Awards, which will hold it's 2017 award ceremony in Hollywood, California later this year. This year Fawn won a songwriting award from VH-1 Song of The Year for her holiday song, "Christmas Time". In 2016, Fawn had two top 10 hit songs she wrote and performed, "Where Has Your Love Gone" and "Solitude," produced by Digital Sixable.In 2013 Fawn was nominated for 3 EOTM awards and won the EOTM award for "Best Female Recording Artist". Her songs and music have been featured on multiple films and TV shows such as The Natalee Holloway Story, Nickelodeon's Hollywood Heights, Spike Lee's The Girl Is In Trouble and the CBS soap opera, The Young and The Restless, to name a few. In addition, Fawn can be found on over 50 compilation albums.In discussing the "Ghoulish Ghosts" music video from her second Halloween EP Fawn said, "This song is a lot of scary fun. What makes this music video so special is it's all about the ghosts, and the ghosts are spooktacular!"Fawn continued, "The incredible digital decorating company AtmosFx® gave me permission to use some of their footage and it truly made this video come to life! It is unique and scary." Fawn explained, "if you aren't familiar with AtmosFx® They are a digital decorating company that helps people customize their homes for holidays and celebrations with fun and entertaining animated characters and stories, and in this case, scary stories!" Fawn concluded, "The AtmosFX® company says it best: "From a crafty, yet clumsy witch to Santa himself, zombies, a winter wonderland, and more, AtmosFx® offers a variety of beautifully animated, amusement-park-quality scenes and characters that can be viewed on any tv or monitor, and projected on flat surfaces-even windows."When asked if anything supernatural happened while on set shooting the music video, actress Cher Rue who plays the role of the housewife said, "I felt scared on the set just knowing the ghosts were flying around me!" Cher laughed, "But I had an amazing time working with Fawn and her staff. She is so professional and such a great talent! It made the spookiness worth it."Actress Christine Jace who plays the mom role in the video said, "I adore Fawn wcj and absolutely loved working with her on Ghoulish Ghosts. She is so creative, fun and brilliant in expressing her vision, I am proud to be part of it." Christine continued, "I also had a blast shooting with my 'son,' the adorable Leo Palisano. Together we had a ton of scary fun!"Iconic "Young and The Restless" actress Kate Linder appeared in Fawn's music video 'Monster House' last year and commented, "Fawn's songs are so well written and well done, they sound like Disney Halloween songs–very memorable."Award-winning Bram Stoker author Lisa Morton who wrote "Trick Or Treat: A History Of Halloween" said, "Fawn's Halloween songs and music videos get you in the holiday spirit faster than a jolt of electricity!These are the best tunes since Bobby 'Boris' Pickett Mashed some monsters."Fawn explained, "Later this week on Friday, October 6, 2017, Stonedef Records, Inc. will be releasing the music video "Jack The Ripper," a reminder that you never can be too careful in this world with all the crazy people out there!" Fawn continued, "These original songs are in the same style as last years "Monster House," "FrankEnstein,"and "The Headless Horseman" music videos. They are frightening, Halloween fun like classics such as "Monster Mash", "Ghostbusters", "Purple People Eater" and "Thriller." Fawn concluded, "I believe that there just needs to be more mysterious, haunting and fun songs out there in the world for Halloween, so I decided to write and record some more."See Fawn's other music videos and watch for three new music videos from the album coming out beginning October 1, 2017, 4pm PST.You can pre-order "Ghoulish Ghosts" wherever good music is sold.To hear Fawn's Halloween EP and other songs, go to:For more information about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.comFor more information on Fawn® visit www.Facebook.com/FawnmusicAlex Leon, VP and Director of Marketing & PRLinda England, Events & PR CoordinatorWorld Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.TEL: (213) 867-1997FAX: (818) 787-1249worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.comworldwidevitalpr@gmail.com