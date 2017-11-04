News By Tag
Finishing Line Group Reading at Jefferson Market Library
Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson Market Library NYPL
425 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10011
(212) 243-4334
with Patricia Carragon, Gil Fagiani, Davidson Garrett,
Gillian Lynn Katz, Christina M. Rau, Carla Schwartz,
Tim Tomlinson, Francine Witte
Hosted by Patricia Carragon
Free Admission
Wine and light refreshments
Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/
Subways:
A, C, E, F, D to West 4th Street
1, 2 to Christopher St./ Sheridan Sq.
L to 6th Ave.
N, R to 8th Ave
Please check the MTA Weekender for Subway Updates:
http://web.mta.info/
Patricia Carragon's recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, Sensitive Skin, and Sensations Magazine among others. Her latest books are Innocence (Finishing Line Press, 2017) and The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada, 2017). Patricia hosts Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is a member of brevitas, as well as the PEN Women's Literary Workshop, Women Writers in Bloom, and Tamarind. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.
Gil Fagiani is a translator, essayist, short story writer, and poet. He co-hosts the Italian American Writers' Association's monthly readings in Manhattan. His chapbook, Serfs of Psychiatry (Finishing Line Press) was inspired by his working in a state psychiatric hospital for 12 years. His latest book isLogos (Guernica Editions). In 2014, he was the subject of a New York Times article by David Gonzalez, "A Poet Mines Memories of Drug Addiction."
Davidson Garrett is a poet, actor, and taxi driver. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, he is the author of the poetry collection, King Lear of the Taxi, published by Advent Purple Press, and three chapbooks, To Tell The Truth I Wanted to be Kitty Carlisle and Other Poems, published by Finishing Line Press, and Southern Low Protestant Departure: A Funeral Poem, and What Happend to The Man Who Taught Me Beowulf and Other Poems, published by Advent Purple Press.
Gillian Lynn Katz grew up during the apartheid era in South Africa. She immigrated to the United States as a teenager in the 1960s. In wcj 2012 she won Second Place for her poem Midnight in the Greenburgh Poetry Contest, and Finishing Line Press published her chapbook Kaleidoscope. Her poetry has appeared in Inkwell, The Westchester Review, Epiphany and other magazines and anthologies. She has a Master of Arts in Writing from Manhattanville College.
Christina M. Rau is the author of the sci-fi fem poetry collection, Liberating The Astronauts (Aqueduct Press, 2017) and the chapbooks WakeBreatheMove (Finishing Line Press, 2015) and For The Girls, I (dancing girl press, 2014). Her poetry has appeared on gallery walls in The Ekphrastic Poster Show, on car magnets for The Living Poetry Project, and in various literary journals. She serves as Poetry Editor for the international literary journal The Nassau Review at Nassau Community College where she teaches writing. In her non-writing life, she practices yoga occasionally and line dances on other occasions.
Find her links on http://www.christinamrau.com/
Carla Schwartz is a poet, filmmaker, and photographe. Her poems have appeared in Aurorean, ArLiJo, Fourth River, Fulcrum, Bluefifth, Common Ground, Cactus Heart, Mom Egg, Switched-on Gutenberg, Gyroscope, Naugatuck River, Solstice, Triggerfish, Sweet Tree, and Ibbetson Street. Find her book, Mother, One More Thing on Amazon.com.
Tim Tomlinson is co-founder of New York Writers Workshop and co-author of its popular text, The Portable MFA in Creative Writing. His chapbook Yolanda: An Oral History in Verse, is the first poetry collection to address climate change catastrophe. He is also the author of Requiem for the Tree Fort I Set on Fire (poetry), and This Is Not Happening to You (fiction). He lives in Brooklyn, and teaches in NYU's Global Liberal Studies program.
Francine Witte is a poet, flash fiction writer, playwright, photographer, blogger, and reviewer. She is the author of five chapbooks and her full-length poetry book, Cafe Crazy, is forthcoming from Kelsay books. She is a former high school teacher. She lives in Manhattan.
Patricia Carragon
