Industry News





Strategy and Marketing Firm Announces New B2B Content Marketing

Polished Professionals Boston is pleased to announce that Marketing Case Studies are the most recent addition to the company's B2B content marketing and branding services.
 
BOSTON - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Kim L. Clark, principal at the business strategy and marketing firm Polished Professionals Boston, is pleased to announce that Marketing Case Studies are the latest addition to the company's portfolio of services designed to meet the branding and marketing needs of the B2B sector.

The addition of Marketing Case Studies represents a natural addition to the company's content marketing services, which include producing and editing blogs and newsletters.

A marketing case study is a client success story, a "super testimonial" that gives an insider's look at how effectively and efficiently your organization provides solutions that resolve your customers' challenges, on time and within budget, helping those clients to operate more effectively in their marketplaces.

Marketing wcj case studies present the real-time story of how a project was successfully completed and reveals why decision-makers chose your company to provide the solution.

Marketing case studies spotlight your team's competency, analytic ability, efficiency, customer service protocols and customer relations management and answer questions that decision-makers must confront when considering whom to hire for their next mission-critical project.

Marketing case studies position your organization as the prime go-to problem solver in your area of expertise.

Receive a free 30 minute consultation that will help you evaluate the place of marketing case studies in your marketing campaign strategies. Please visit http://www.polishedprofessionalsboston.com. Contact Kim L. Clark at polishedprofessionals@verizon.net.

Contact
Kim L. Clark, Polished Professionals Boston
polishedprofessionals@verizon.net
***@verizon.net
End
Source:
Email:***@verizon.net
Posted By:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Strategy, Content
Industry:Banking
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
