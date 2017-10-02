 

October 2017
Who's Who Legal: Trade and Customs 2017 Recognizes Torres Law Founder

 
Olga-Torres
D.C., Wash. - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Torres Law, an international trade law firm, is pleased to announce that the law firm's Founder and Managing Member, Olga Torres, has been named to the 2017 edition of Who's Who Legal: Trade and Customs, a guide to the world's leading trade and customs lawyers, economists, and anti-dumping consultants.

Who's Who lawyers are selected based upon a comprehensive, independent survey with both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide. Only lawyers who have met independent international research criteria are listed, and it is not possible to buy entry into any Who's Who Legal publications. Published by London-based Law Business Research Limited, Who's Who Legal features private practice lawyers from more than 150 national jurisdictions, covering 34 areas of corporate and commercial law. The Who's Who Legal publications are intended to serve as reference sources for companies seeking to corroborate the reputations of lawyers recommended by another party. The publications are distributed to counsel and officers at more than wcj 8,000 of the world's leading corporations and to executive partners at preeminent law firms.

About Torres Law

Torres Law assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, and services. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and others. Torres Law provides clients with full support for all trade law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, government contracts, and customs law.

In the area of U.S. export controls, the law firm advises clients on compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the various embargo and sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC).

In the area of customs, Torres Law advises clients on import compliance matters, including customs rulings, classification, country of origin, special duty programs such as NAFTA, focused assessments, C-TPAT, and seizures of goods by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

