Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
Changing Oasis Inc., a platform for women influencers in health, education, finance, and entrepreneurship will honor career women breast cancer survivors.
Recipients of the 2nd Annual Beauty For A Cause Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch are women who have worked in the government, city, and state, who are business women.
2017 Chicago honorees include:
Dryselle Offord and Annice Harris-Cole
Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Legacy Brunch is part of our effort to support and bridge the gap for resources and to highlight achievements of women who are community leaders and survivors.
Past honoree and speakers have included Jo Ann(Survivor)
2nd Annual Beauty For A Cause Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8th, 2017 at The Hemmingway's Bistro, 211 N. Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, Il 60302. The event will begin at 12pm-3pm, with exclusive presentation from our health care partners.
For more information on the Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch and to RSVP for the event, please visit www.changingoasis.com and Sponsorship info.
About Changing Oasis: As a not-for-profit organization, the mission of Changing Oasis, Inc. is to collaborate with educational and community institutions to bring academic resources, knowledge, information and heightened awareness of issues that impact the community. With the support and collaboration of American Cancer Society, Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation (community liaison). We are able to build, support, and foster the engagement, outreach, and training with our Annual Legacy Brunch and= raise awareness and deemed those that are effected by breast cancer and the after affects.
About Audrey Woodley: (https://www.audreywoodley.com/
