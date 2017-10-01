 
News By Tag
* Women Empowerment
* Breast Cancer
* Women Who Rock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
September 2017
3029282726

Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Changing Oasis Inc., a platform for women influencers in health, education, finance, and entrepreneurship will honor career women breast cancer survivors.
 
 
cbzwojgxzacqggkh
cbzwojgxzacqggkh
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women Empowerment
Breast Cancer
Women Who Rock

Industry:
Health

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Oak, Park, IL- Changing Oasis, Inc., a national platform for educators, professional, and entrepreneurial woman, is proud to acknowledge the recipients and leaders at the 2nd Annual  Beauty For A Cause  Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch. This event is to honor the legacy of Rita Woodley.

Recipients of the 2nd Annual  Beauty For A Cause  Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch  are women who have worked in the government, city,  and state, who are business women.


2017 Chicago honorees include:

Dryselle Offord  and Annice Harris-Cole

Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Legacy Brunch is part of our effort to support and bridge the gap for resources and to highlight achievements of women who are community leaders and survivors.

Past honoree and speakers have included Jo Ann(Survivor) Manager of Jo Malone Estee Lauder, Omera Mahon(Speaker), Team Builder for "Look Good Feel Better" American Cancer Society, and Tatisia C. Joiner(Survivor) wcj Founder of the Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation. Along with our premier beauty sponsor Henri Bendel and Jo Malone.

2nd Annual  Beauty For A Cause  Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8th, 2017 at The Hemmingway's Bistro, 211 N. Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, Il 60302. The event will begin at 12pm-3pm,  with exclusive presentation from our health care partners.

For more information on the Beauty For A Cause 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Legacy Brunch and to RSVP for the event, please visit www.changingoasis.com and Sponsorship info.

         ##

About Changing Oasis: As a not-for-profit organization, the mission of Changing Oasis, Inc. is to collaborate with educational and community institutions to bring academic resources, knowledge, information and heightened awareness of issues that impact the community.  With the support and collaboration of American Cancer Society, Tatisa C.  Joiner Foundation (community liaison). We are able to build, support, and foster the engagement, outreach, and training with our Annual Legacy Brunch and= raise awareness and deemed those that are effected by breast cancer and the after affects.

About Audrey Woodley: (https://www.audreywoodley.com/):  Author, Speaker, Coach, and The Brand Therapist for Career Women.  She empowers women to identify solutions to brand challenges. Audrey uses new-age problem solving tactics, proven social media strategies, effective marketing communication, and customized brand identity coaching.
End
Source:Better Destination Media, Inc
Email:***@betterdestinationmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Women Empowerment, Breast Cancer, Women Who Rock
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 01, 2017
1971 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share