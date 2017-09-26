News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michigan's Driver Assessment Section Receives "Driving Under the Influence" Presentation
"This presentation is designed to help improve highway safety and it falls in perfect alignment with the mission of Michigan's Traffic Safety Programs Division." says Matt Gurwell, founder of Keeping Us Safe.
Developed by Keeping Us Safe, this 2-hour continuing education program was presented to the entire staff of Michigan's 'Driving Assessment Section' on September 29, 2017, at the Horatio S. Earle Learning Center in Lansing, Michigan.
With offices located strategically across the state, the team is responsible for conducting driver assessment reexaminations, which they do on a daily basis. The types of reexaminations include drivers who may be experiencing a medical (physical, mental, vision) condition resulting in concerns related to their ability to operate a motor vehicle safely.
The "Driving Under the Influence of Dementia" program was developed by a retired Ohio State Trooper and is presented to different professions across the country that may somehow find themselves addressing the sensitive and emotional issue of driving cessation with persons experiencing any type of cognitive decline.
More specifically, this presentation focuses on the role dementia, memory and executive functioning play in driving safety. The presentation is supported by current-day, real-life examples as well as academic studies that confirm the correlation between cognitive decline and older driver safety.
"This presentation is designed to help improve highway safety and it falls in perfect alignment with the mission of Michigan's Traffic Safety Programs Division." says Matt Gurwell, founder of Keeping Us Safe. wcj "It is very gratifying to see first-hand how involved and interested each individual member of the Driving Assessment Section is in helping to reduce traffic fatalities on Michigan's roadways; they have a sincere passion for wanting to save lives." Gurwell added.
To learn more about the procedures for reporting unsafe drivers in the state of Michigan, please visit the Secretary of State's website at http://www.michigan.gov/
To learn more about Keeping Us Safe and their programs for older drivers and their families, visit the Keeping Us Safe website at www.keepingussafe.org or call (877) 907-8841.
Media Contact
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
8779078841
***@keepingussafe.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse