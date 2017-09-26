 
JORDANA GUIMARAES - Founder of The NYLON Project - Appears on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Jordana Guimaraes, Ronit Pinto & Jaime Lubin to Discuss their Initiatives to Aid the Homeless through Fashion & Entertainment. Friday Oct 6th, Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Spectrum Ch. 34 & 1995, 2pm
 
 
Jordana Guimaraes - Founder of The NYLON Project - New York City
Jordana Guimaraes - Founder of The NYLON Project - New York City
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordana Guimaraes: founder of ACL PR & Marketing, has worked in the fashion and lifestyle industries for over 15 years. Her events have raised awareness and funds for numerous causes.

Guimaraes founded The NYLON Project in December of 2016 with a mission to "give a face to homelessness" worldwide. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this issue been a lifelong concern of hers.  The official launch took place this past February at NYFW and was very successful with Christina Milian, Jenni Farley, and many others who walked the runway as ambassadors for the project!

The project is compiled of many fashion and entertainment initiatives, utilizing celebrities, influencers, fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, to create a viral #ItCanBeYou campaign.

"It's time people stop judging and start relating. Through compassion and love, we can make the world a better place. We all deserve a second chance in life," says Guimaraes.

Ronit Pinto: is a filmmaker and Publisher/Founder of Honeysuckle Magazine. Together with her boyfriend Sam, she operates Honeysuckle and video production company, Blck Neon, where together the two of them do amazing and fulfilling work. Honeysuckle and Honeysuckle Girl are long-term creative projects for Ronit that she is more than thrilled to be sharing with the world. http://honeysucklemag.com/honeysuckle-magazine/

Jaime Lubin: is a writer, actress, producer, and singer-songwriter. She serves as Managing Editor at Honeysuckle Magazine and is a regular contributor to both The Huffington Post and New York Observer on arts and culture. Her writing has also been featured in Billboard and Irish America magazines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFDIkpIjc20



For More Information:
Official website http://www.thenylonproject1.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thenylonproject1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nylon_project
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thenylonproject1

Media Contact:  Laurie Sheppard www.boomprny.com
Email: laurie@boomprny.com
Telephone:  646-342-4688

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection wcj to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
