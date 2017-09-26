Money From Film Set In Puerto Rico Will Go To Hurricane Maria Recovery

"Riding 79" Will Donate Amazon Income to Voices for Puerto Rico Aid Group

Coming-of-Age Film Celebrates Pre-Hurricane Puerto Rico

Maria Collis

Maria Collis

-- Distributorand producersofandwill donate their revenues from sales and rentals on Amazon of the filmduring the month of October to the aid groupwas filmed on the west coast of Puerto Rico and recently went into wide release on Amazon Instant Video. Starring Lorenzo James Henri (), the film tells the story of 17-year-old Miguel, left by his mother to stay with his grandparents in Puerto Rico for the summer. While there, he searches for his dream through surfing, cars, motorcycles and parties, and ultimately finds true love instead.is a tribute to love, dreams and the beauty of the island," says Puerto Rican producer/director Karola Hawk, who lives in Miami.Erik Lundmark, CEO of Leomark Studios, got an email from Hawk saying the producers would like their income diverted to help with Puerto Rico's recovery. "What a great idea," said Lundmark in response. "We're in!""The next step wcj was to choose the right organization to support," says Alexia Melocchi of Little Studio Films, production company and international sales agency for the film. "We chose Voices for Puerto Rico because it was founded by people in our industry and because they vet local organizations in Puerto Rico to make sure the money goes where it's needed most."andare prominent among the Voices For Puerto Rico (), a nationwide grassroots humanitarian and nonpartisan initiative by Puerto Rican artists and influencers residing in the US to support rural and/or disconnected local communities affected in Puerto Rico by natural disasters and economic challenges. Their website isLeomark Studios is a Los Angeles-based film and TV production, distribution, and sales company with a catalogue of more than 200 titles. Other upcoming Leomark releases include, which will hit Redbox kiosks nationwide October 10, and, which opens theatrically in 11 cities and on InDemand December 1.Findon Amazon or click this shortcut link: