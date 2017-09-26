 
RHEEA Tech Limited Is Launching the Innovative Rechargeable Miniature LED Flashlight

A popular saying reads 'little things make great things happen'. With this thought in mind, RHEEA Tech limited is all set to launch their innovative rechargeable miniature LED Flashlight.
 
 
World's Smallest Rechargeable Flashlight
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- RHEEA Tech is planning a crowdfunding campaign for their innovative product the cute-looking flashlight. The product is soon going to be launched on Kickstarter by the company. The creator of this product was inspired by the shape of the Pisa Tower in Italy when the thought about its design aroused.

Many of us wish to carry a keychain light wherever we go. But, the problem many of us face is the frequently changing of batteries that costs us huge. Most of these gadgets come with button cell batteries. These batteries still cost huge in many countries across the world. To solve this issue, RHEEA Tech has designed this gadget that can be charged once the brightness of the light reduced.

It has to be recharged using the micro USB Cable. A standard USB cable and mobile phone charger are suffice to recharge this miniature pocket-friendly wonder. It can be recharged through a power bank and through a computer as well. This 15-lumen light will come handy with a built-in charging indicator.

When wcj charging, the torch will glow a red light as an indication for charging. Once charged, the right light will switch off automatically.

About RHEEA TECH LTD:

This company is a team of creative people working on lighting products. The trendy and colorful look of the new flashlight created by this company makes it the best choice for everyday carrying. The colorful and trendy design can make this product an excellent companion for all.

For more information, please visit http://www.rheeatech.com

