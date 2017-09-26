 
Jathwa and Altitude to Accelerate Adoption of Innovative CX Solutions in Saudi Arabia

Altitude Software Signs Key CX-focused ICT Company in Saudi Arabia
 
 
Riadh Boukhris, Altitude Software Mena President
Riadh Boukhris, Altitude Software Mena President
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Contact Centre and the Customer Service Elevation markets continue to be among the fastest-growing sectors in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) economy. The Contact Center is specifically being given a boost in KSA through the National Transformation Program 2020 which aim is to enhance the level and quality of services, in line with KSA's Vision 2030.

In this context, Altitude Software, a global provider of omnichannel solutions to deliver great customer experiences, today announced that JATHWA, a fast-growing Saudi ICT emerging company, has been appointed to market, sell and provide professional services for the range of CX and Contact Centre solutions developed by Altitude Software across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jathwa is a Saudi ICT emerging company that was recently formed by merging four companies altogether, namely E-Solutions House (ESH), Mobile Channels Company (MCC) and Care for Clients (C4C). Jathwa is a profound provider of Analytics, Customer Experience, and Mobility solutions. With more than 15 years of experience in the Saudi market, Jathwa headquarters are located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company clients' base ranges from governmental wcj institutions, large enterprises, down to SMEs.

''Jathwa is committed to helping KSA's most influential companies reimagine their CX to reflect the needs of a new age driven by a connected and empowered customer," stated Salem Alenzi, Jathwa President. "Working with a world-class CX specialist like Altitude enables us to accelerate CX transformation for clients through integrated services and solutions that build a unified, omnichannel view of the customer and put their experiences at the heart of the company."

Altitude Software is positioned as one of the leading independent global providers of CX & Customer Interaction Management software across 80+ countries, with a fast-growing presence in the MEA region. The company's customer base in the GCC includes a broad range of prominent corporations such as STC (KSA), Etisalat (UAE), Transmed (KSA), Dubai World Trade Centre (UAE), ADIB (UAE), EXTRA (KSA), Nestle Waters Middle East, Al Jomaih (KSA), Almajal G4S (KSA), and Pizza Hut (KSA).

'Key organizations in MENA are realizing great value from contact centers in terms of revenue generation, cost savings and customer service differentiation. In this respect, the Saudi CX & contact centre market continues to be a major focus for Altitude Software,'' commented Riadh Boukhris, Altitude Software MENA President. "With an impressive track record in the telecommunications market segment and a strong presence in the financial services sector, Jathwa is an excellent fit for Altitude's partner program and represents an important delivery channel that is in line with our solutions strategy in Saudi Arabia."

More info at http://www.altitude.com/

