OCO InfoComm launches the blazing fast MU-MIMO 802.11AC Wave 2 Wi-Fi as a Service
"Today's savvy businesses realize that safe and reliable Wi-Fi is a basic requirement, but many SMBs and distributed enterprise organizations struggle to deliver it. We've developed a comprehensive solution that dramatically simplifies how businesses deploy and manage wireless, while at the same time elevating Wi-Fi security standards," said Vincent Tan, South East Asia Regional Director at WatchGuard. "In addition to security, the WatchGuard Wi-Fi Cloud makes it easier for organizations to turn Wi-Fi into an extension of their brand, an interactive experience for their customers, and a powerful analytics tool."
OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd is a Managed IT Service Provider and System Integrator company based in Singapore and founded in 2015 to help customers in the SMEs & Distributed Enterprises market by bridging the enterprise IT hardware and services to local SMEs, and help them adapt to latest technologies and security features easily and quickly. To learn more, visit https://www.oco.com.sg
WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 80,000 customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for distributed enterprises and SMBs. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.
