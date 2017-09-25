Ministry of Health & Prevention celebrates World Heart Day

Events include awareness campaigns and checkups in health centers, government agencies, and shopping centers

-- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) joined the global celebration of World Heart Day with the launch of a series of campaigns and activities aimed at raising health awareness about the risks of cardiovascular diseases and other health risks to the functions of the heart and arteries. This year's event was held under the theme 'Make Your Story and Share Your Success.' The launching, which was held in collaboration with the University of Ajman, was attended by His Excellency (H.E.) Hamad Obaied Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Medical District and Dr. Fadila Mohammed Sharif, Director of Education and Health Promotion Department, as well as department managers and staff.The campaign aims to empower community members to make positive changes to their lifestyle and maintain a healthy heart to reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke and related risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes by avoiding activities such as smoking, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and psychological stress, among others.Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Clinics and Centers, said that organizing the events in conjunction with the World Heart Day falls within the Ministry's strategic agenda to provide comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways to ensure the prevention of diseases and promote awareness on healthy lifestyle. It also aims to raise awareness on the importance of early screening of risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases such as obesity due to smoking, lack of physical activity and unhealthy food habits. Dr. Rand highlighted that the Ministry is keen to reduce the percentage of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases with the aim of improving the national health indicators associated with the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases per 100,000 population.H.E Hamad Obaied Taryam thanked the university's management for their cooperation with the ministry in helping make the project launch a success. He said that the event included free medical examinations, a first aid course and advice given by an accredited sports trainer explaining the best physical exercise for the attendees. He explained that raising the level of health awareness of the community is an essential element in the effort to avoid heart disease and the move to follow a healthy lifestyle.Dr. Sharif stated that MOHAP is organizing health education programs and free medical examinations for diabetes, blood pressure, and body mass index for a week to raise the level of awareness among the community concerning the causes that lead to heart disease and inform customers and visitors in health centers, government agencies and marketing centers in the Northern Emirates on how to maintain a healthy heart and protect it from diseases and how wcj to take appropriate preventive and curative measures, as well highlight the healthy lifestyles that can be followed to prevent health risks, noting the importance of early detection as key to avoid heart diseases.Al Baraha Hospital in Dubai under MOHAP also celebrated World Heart Day in conjunction with the celebration of the 'Year of Giving' and in cooperation with KARS. The aim was to educate and provide a checkup for employees to raise awareness on the key factors that lead to heart diseases. At team of doctors and nurses performed the necessary tests for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol count, while a team from the Nutrition Department educated workers on healthy food and its importance in preserving a healthy heart. The Physical Therapy Department presented and explained exercises to encourage staff to change a sedentary lifestyle. The event included a video presentation on the heart functions and the proper precautions to prevent heart diseases.Ras Al Khaimah Medical ZoneThe Ras Al Khaimah Medical Zone also organized several heart awareness events and offered free medical examinations (blood sugar, blood pressure, and body mass index) to members of the community in different government departments and shopping centers. It also offered health consultations by health educators, set up lectures and workshops, and distributed publications on the heart's health, as well as the importance of healthy food and physical activity.