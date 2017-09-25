News By Tag
BITEHARDER® Releases New Polytune Rings™ for Improved Snowmobile Suspension Tuning
Polytune Rings are a split 360 degree ring of proprietary (patent pending) Micro-Cellular Polyurethane (MCU) material, designed to easily fit between the coils of your suspensions springs, allowing you to easily adjust your spring's rate.
A "coil over" suspension, commonly used in the power sports industry, consists of a coil spring surrounding a shock. The shock controls the damping (compression and rebound) of the springs loads. Most "coil over" suspensions allow for shock damping adjustments, but spring rates remain a constant.
"This aftermarket application is quite simple. By adding a high tech material like our Polytune Rings to your suspensions spring, you change its characteristics to a more progressive rate, allowing for faster suspension reaction times when needed, but also maintaining a compliant ride without sacrificing comfort.
The results speak for themselves. Your skis stay firmly planted on the snow, you maintain flatter handling in the corners, and see overall improved rough trail performance (particularly in the bumps). This also results in less rider fatigue at the end of the day", explains Glenn Welch, President of Welch Manufacturing Technologies, Ltd., BITEHARDER's parent company.
Welch says, "This type of product has been standard equipment in the motorsports industry for many years (including NASCAR, Monster wcj Energy Cup Series, Formula One, ARCA Racing, ASA, Sprint Cars, and others), and is now being offered by BITEHARDER for the power sports industry".
Many of the OEM's are introducing costly systems that work to stiffen shock damping, but do not address the need for adjusting spring rates. Spring height adjustments can be made but these start to limit the amount travel your suspension provides. Polytune Rings allow you to maintain your suspensions travel, and adjust your spring's rate, all for under $20.00. BITEHARDER Polytune Rings are changing the way the power sports industry looks at suspension tuning.
Polytune Rings come in soft, medium and hard densities to perfectly match your riding style. They are also available in four different heights to fit your springs coil spacing. Currently the only color available will be black. More color choices will be added in the future.
For the 2017/2018 snowmobile season BITEHARDER's Polytune Rings will be available directly from BITEHARDER, and retails for $19.95/pair. For more information about BITEHARDER's Polytune Rings and their complete line carbide traction sharpening tools and accessories, visit www.biteharder.com.
About Glenn Welch and BITEHARDER Products
Founded by Glenn Welch in 1989, Welch Manufacturing Technologies, Ltd. developed and patented a system of diamond coated tools for sharpening carbide traction products on snowmobiles. Welch Manufacturing is a New Hampshire based company specializing in the manufacturing of precision components to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100 quality standards, for a range of high-tech industries. Welch holds a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University. An avid snowmobiler, he enjoys riding in Canada where he logs more than 2,500 miles per season.
