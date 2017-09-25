News By Tag
Chalet Desserts Launches First Organic Products
New Organic Products for In-Store Bakery and Organic Inclusions for Ice Cream Manufacturers
In addition, the company has launched a line of organic bakery inclusions like cookie dough, brownies and cheesecake for ice cream manufacturers to facilitate the making upscale organic ice cream. With care and consideration throughout the certification process, Chalet Desserts is dedicated the organic foods catigory and will continue to make investments in organic products to benefit both the retail store and ice cream manufacturing industry.
The 27-year-old, Sacramento-based Company wcj is leveraging their new organic product lines through Organic Certifiers membership as an opportunity to expand the company. In addition, the company has recently added a new logo, new Kosher Certification through Star-K Kosher Certification, Halal Certification through the Islamic Food and Nutrition Counsel of America (IFNCA) and is audited for food safety at the highest level through British Retail Consortium (BRC). Chalet Desserts, Inc. has also now finished it final expansion into its new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
"After decades of baking premium cakes and desserts, this is a really exciting for Chalet Desserts' with its new line of organic products," said David Laukat, CEO, Chalet Desserts, Inc. "In addition, we will continue to deliver world-class dessert to in store bakery retailers and ice cream manufacturers with our new production facility and production lines."
Chalet Desserts (http://www.chaletdesserts.com) produces high quality bakery and confectionery products for Ice Cream Manufacturers, In-Store Bakeries and Club Stores throughout the United States, the European Union and Asia. It is known for being fast to market with new and innovative products responding to customer needs. Chalet Desserts is the leading manufacturer of Cake Pops, cupcakes, sheet cakes, finished layer cakes, muffins, carrot cakes, cheesecakes, biscotti, tiramisu, choc barks, peanut brittle and small baked inclusions such as cookie dough, cheesecake and brownies for ice cream manufacturers.
