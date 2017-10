Return of the GS Boyz Tour announce special guest: K Park

The Return of the GS Boyz Tour kicks off January 2018 in support of the hit single, "Off Top", available now on iTunes. K Park has been added to the tour ticket and will be opening for the Official GS Boyz for the United States tour.

-- The return of the GS Boyz Tour is pleased to announce the addition of special guest hip hop artist, K Park. K Park is a rising hip hop star from the great state of Minnesota. His style is described as trap rap. South Korean by birth, but hip hop by artistic expression, K Park's addition to this tour is ground breaking and continues to build on the international success of the 2009 GS Boyz hit, 'Stanky Leg'.The GS Boyz are happy to welcome K Park to kick off every night because he is going to deliver what the crowd wants: quality hip hop. When asked what he thinks about being on tour with The GS Boyz, K Park says, "This is why I work so hard to deliver great music in the hip hop community, and for my fans. This tour is going to be epic.....Off Top!"K Park has a rich balance between aggressive delivery and thought provoking/artfully pensive lyricism. Although his musical background is dominated by classical training, K Park grew up listening to soul and 90's rap music which is a powerful influence on his sound. K Park is passionate about music, works hard at his craft, and deserves the attention of all hip-hop fans. Especially the fans of the Official GS BoyzThe Return of the GS Boyz Tour is proud to be kicking off in January 2018 in support if the club banger, Off Top. This tour is a must see experience, and K park is ready to open for veteran headliners The Official GS Boyz. For more information on how you can get a cameo in the upcoming Off Top dance video, how to purchase the single OFF Top, and tour dates wcj and locations as they are announced, follow the GS Boyz on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @GSBoyzTour.The Official GS Boyz are a hip hop group hailing from Arlington, TX. In 2009 their debut single, "Stanky Leg" sparked an international dance craze that is still going strong today. The Official GS Boyz started in 2005 in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and its members are Slizz (Keithian Cherry) and Marc D (Marcus Dinkins). The Return of the GS Boyz Tour is in support of the new single, "Off Top", and can be purchased on iTunes. Purchase the single here: https://goo.gl/ cXX9Su