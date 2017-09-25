 
Chandler-based Plumbing Company Benefits from Home Services Advertisement Program

 
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Simply Better Plumbing and Drain, located in Chandler, Arizona, has recently signed up for the Home Services on Google program, which allows home service providers of all kinds to qualify for the Google guarantee, which shows that a plumber or home improvement firm is a certified and licensed professional; this program helps internet users make the best decision for themselves as to who to do the job in or on the house. Not only do web users benefit from instant results, convenience and trust, but home improvement companies and users alike can instantly connect with each other to solve any home problem at hand.

Simply Better signed up for Google's program only a month ago; it underwent a number of screening procedures, which included background checks as well as verification of insurance and licensing.

"Ever since I signed up for the [Home Services on Google program], my rankings and business have been going up and up," said Don Paz, owner of Simply Better Plumbing and Drain.

The family-owned company started in 2012, and has been in the plumbing business for over thirty years, and provides 24/7 service throughout the Phoenix wcj area, from Mesa to Glendale. They were awarded the HomeGuide's Best of 2016 last December. With Google's Guarantee, Simply Better Plumbing and Drain has much more to provide than just plumbing services by building trust with internet users throughout Phoenix and surrounding communities.

Contact:
Don Paz
Simply Better Plumbing and Drain
1662 E Wildhorse Pl
Chandler, AZ 85286-1191
(480) 993-2230
http://www.simplybetterplumbinganddrain.com/

