Transformation Christian Fellowship launches the School Of Ministry in the Columbia, Md area

The TCF School of Ministry launches with a powerful training workshop entitled "Gifted". It is designed to equip and empower believers of Christ in their professional, social, and ministry environments to transform communities by the power of God.

--is a course that is designed to help you discover your spiritual gifts. This course will activate and empower you in your spiritual gifts in order to impact the kingdom of God.Register today by visitng the website http://smarturl.it/tcfgiftedRegistration is free. Spaces Are Limited.Learn more about Transformation Christian Fellowship by visiting the website www.transformationchristianfellowship.org or Download wcj the free mobile app from iTunes or Google Play stores.The School of Ministry is comprised of four specifically designed quarterly events to be announced. Each event helps you take a step towards God's plan of fulfillment for your life. Ultimately, our goal is to help you connect with a group of people where your life can touch the lives of others.Transformation Christian Fellowship, led by Pastor Brandon Hill, is based in the Columbia, Maryland/DC region. Our mission is to see lives transformed by Jesus Christ in order to be agents of change in the world. We exists to connect lives to the transforming power and love of Jesus Christ.