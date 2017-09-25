 
Mayfair Housing Announces Campaign in India to Save Poisar River

Mayfair Housing is breaking the status-quo by encouraging other big establishments to come forward and join hands towards saving the rivers.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the last two decades, Mumbai has lost all the four rivers that used to flow through the city due to excessive river pollution. What was once considered to be beautiful as well as source of freshness and calmness is now the cradle of decay and waste. All that is left of these rivers are nothing more than garbage heaps. The once beautiful rivers are now referred to as "Nallahs" with the Poisar River included in that very list. The question now is, what can we do about it?

The Poisar River originates from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and merges with the Arabian Sea. It is one of the four rivers of Mumbai including Dahisar, Mithi and Oshiwara. The Poisar river was once a centre of attraction of the city of Mumbai where film shoots used to take place on the river premises itself. Alas, it has all but faded into old memories. These days, the river is nothing less than a pool of pollution, toxic waste and garbage, spreading disease and un-hygienic filth in the nearby localities.

In a major Initiative, real estate giant Mayfair Housing has launched a nationwide campaign, termed as 'Save Poisar River' to create awareness on protecting rivers and rejuvenating them. The campaign aims at restoring the Poisar river back to its original wcj beauty for which it was famous. The proposed restoration plan of the river spans over five years, including the construction of box drains on both sides of the river to carry the discharge, construction of a dam at the origin and development of open spaces around the river. It also focuses on rehabilitation and resettlement of the slum areas and construction of check dams to control the velocity of the river.

Mayfair Housing has already started its campaign across social media through its Facebook and Twitter page with #SavePoisarRiver, where you can go ahead and find out more about their initiative. You too can be a part of this campaign & can sign a petition to show your support for the initiative on the company's website.

PR Contact Info:
Company: Mayfair Housing
Phone: 8080806383, 9820874378, 022 67232300
Web: http://www.mayfairhousing.com

Joquim Fernandes
8080806383
***@mayfairhousing.com
