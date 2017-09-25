News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Greater Goods "Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff Kit" has ranked as Top Blood Pressure Monitor by Ranky10
This updated blood pressure monitor comes with a professional kit that makes it even more convenient to track long-term trends in your blood pressure. The kit contains monitor, premium soft fabric cuff, batteries, wall plug, & storage case.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognized Greater Goods LLC as one of the most renown company in Blood Pressure Monitor category, with industry-leading products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on the Ranky10 list for Blood Pressure Monitor.
The Greater Goods LLC is an agile product design company that works with leading charities. They design, source, wcj and sell a range of home and electronic goods, and then use a piece of the profits to support the work of their charity partners. Their team is dedicated to designing with foresight, sourcing with care, and then portioning their success to amazing organizations that are making a real difference.
And Greater Goods LLC is one of the fastest growing social enterprises in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Over the past 3 years, they have increased from a handful of employees to 15-20, expanded in both Target and Bed Bath & Beyond, and driven exponential sales growth. Just as importantly, they were also recently awarded the Abolitionist in Action award by LOVE146 for support of charity work.
Visit https://ranky10.com/
Ranky10 is the world best video ranking site. Blood Pressure Monitor video ranking can be viewed at Ranky10 web site.
Contact
Edward Chang
***@ranky10.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse