Royal Links to Host Save A Million Vets Tourney
Inaugural event to help vets get healthy without prescription drugs
The tourney will run on a scramble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This will be a fast-paced, golfer-friendly format that will include individuals and foursomes and a "Fun Gun" that drives a ball 350-plus yards.
"We support the mission of Save A Million Vets of helping to keep marriages together, combating domestic violence and reducing the appalling number of veteran suicides while helping the bravest among us live a life free of prescription drugs," Jody Niemann, general manager at Royal Links, said. "We thank the public for supporting the brave men and women who I am both humbled and honored to serve."
About Save A Million Vets
Save A Million Vets Foundation exists to educate veterans and their families about safe alternatives to prescription drugs. Save A Million Vets Foundation supports safe alternatives to pills and is dedicated to helping families by providing the hope and support they need to rebuild. Alternatives such as service animals, art therapy, yoga, natural remedies, counseling and athletic endeavors are used as alternatives.
Save A Million Vets believes prescription drug cocktails are killing American heroes at an alarming rate. More than 50 brave men and women who have already sacrificed so much for our country will die today from prescription drug overdose and suicide. In one year, more veterans die from suicide and prescription drug overdose than the total number of U.S. combat deaths in every year combined since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.
The foundation believes, "There is no greater example of American strength and courage than that of a United States Veteran and we are passionately committed to supporting the brave men and women who served this great nation."
For more information or to book a foursome and enjoy the day, visit https://saveamillionvets.org or email info@saveamillionvets.org.
About Royal Links
Royal Links Golf Club features military, local and non-peak rates along with annual memberships. The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.
"We have created an environment that is vet-friendly,"
Royal Links was built to honor the rich legacy and tradition of the game of golf. Designed by Dye International, this links-style course features holes inspired by 11 different Open Championship rotation courses, including the "Road Hole" and "Hell Bunker" wcj from the Old Course at St. Andrews and the "Postage Stamp" from Royal Troon. Other courses in the loop include Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Liverpool, Prestwick, Royal Lytham, Muirfield and Royal Birkdale.
Royal Links has local, military and non-peak rates along with annual memberships. The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.
Royal Links Golf Club has been locally recognized as the "Best Course in Las Vegas" in the Review Journal's "Best Of Vegas" poll, and was recognized as one of "America's Best Courses You Can Play" by GolfWeek.
Royal Links Golf Clubs is owned by Shelby Futch and the Scottsdale Golf Group. Futch is a founder of the John Jacobs Golf Schools and was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Under the guidance of Futch, Scottsdale Golf Group has grown from the undisputed leader in golf instruction to also become a master of club operations, management services and consumer marketing services.
Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event, tee time or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or make reservations or online at www.royallinksgolfclub.com.
Contact
Richard Gubbe
***@yahoo.com
