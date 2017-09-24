Country(s)
Matthew Brickman Explains Florida Divorce Do's and Don'ts
Matthew Brickman, Florida divorce mediator and founder of iMediate Inc., recently explained what each parties rights are as to what they do and don't have to do when filing for a divorce.
Recently there have been questions as to what each parties rights are when filing for a Florida Divorce. Mr. Brickman recently released a video on his YouTube Channel to address the do's and dont's as he details in the video below.
You do have to obtain your packets for your dissolution of marriage or paternity case (Matthew Brickman provides these for his mediation clients).
You do not have to hire an attorney to take you through this process.
You do have to attend mediation in the state of Florida if you have children it's statutory.
You do not have to agree to everything in mediation if you choose not to.
You do have to pay the mediator at the conclusion of the mediation regardless of what you agree or do not agree on.
You do not have to attend the final day of dissolution if you are the respondent.
You do have to attend the final day of dissolution if you are the petitioner.
He closed with, "Most judges would like both parties there but if something happens and both parties can't, then the petitioner must be present in order to finalize the divorce."
Matthew Brickman mediates matters on a variety of matters and disputes such as:
- Alimony
- Child Support
- Arrears
- Spousal Support
- Child Custody
- Visitation
- Timesharing
- Paternity
- Parenting Plans
- Prenuptial Agreements
- Postnuptial Agreements
- HOA disputes
- Business disputes
- Contract disputes
- Contested divorces
- Uncontested divorces
- Simple divorces
- Complex divorces
- Family disputes of almost any type
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate wcj certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Customer Reviews.
