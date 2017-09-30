Life-Saving Initiative Uses Amateur Boxing & Talented Individuals to Prevent Bullets

 
WASHINGTON - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC announces the upcoming event, Boxing Not Bullets presented by Babie Girl Productions.  DC's Number 1 Boxing Promoter, Cassandra White, CEO of Babie Girl Productions in association with Kenyvttv El'Beyvh is bringing Amateur Boxing & Talent Show to the Randall Recreation Center, 820 South Capitol Street, SW Washington, DC 20044 on Saturday September 30, 2017 from 11am – 4:00pm.  The talented individuals have no performance fee and all ages are welcome to participate.  It's free for the public to attend.  The Mayor, Muriel Bowser will be in attendance and you may have the opportunity to meet her in person.

"The Boxing Not Bullets event showcases our talented youth in boxing, as well as entertainment.  Babie Girl Productions believes this event brings together the young and old whether you're from SE, NE, NW, or SW.  We're all one…United we stand," said Cassandra White, CEO of Babie Girl Productions.

There's many happenings taking place at this event. The Talent Showcase Host is Anjelo Raiman. The National Anthem song will be sung by Chiyna Nice.  There's going to be a talent competition in which over $1,000 will be in prizes and cash.  The talent competition judges are Eddie Kayne from The Eddie Kayne Show and Kenyvttv El'Beyvh.  The boxing and talent participants will have the opportunity to have media coverage through various media outlets, such as DC Life Magazine, DC TV, Real News Mag, Fairfax Public Access Radio & TV, and Washington City Paper.  Entertainment companies will be involved such as Sag 7 Entertainment, and Massov Management & Entertainment Group.  The Hip Hop Veteran, Madarocka will be the guest performer.

"This is an amazing event that the whole family can enjoy.  What a way to end the summer with music, boxing, and fun," said Kenyvttv El'Beyvh.

This wcj platform has been established to shed light on the crime related issues regarding firearms and to redirect their energy to possess positive behaviors through identifying their talents; developing their craft and learning life skills, obedience, respect, tolorance, patience, dignity, and the list goes on through the sport of boxing and various talents in entertainment.  Just like any sport, many athlets are able to take out their frustrations and pain into focusing on their talent. Sports may also keep those  of any age out of trouble from being in a unhealthy environment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The media is invited to attend the event held Saturday September 30, 2017. To arrange for special seating or space, write a story, conduct interviews, please contact Tishawn Marie, Publicist at 209-227-4643 or email pr@celestialcaringent.com.

About Babie Girl Productions
Babie Girl Productions is a fully diversified company providing numerous services in the fields of transportation, boxing promotions, business training and mentoring of young women.  BGP pledges to show our youth other options in their lives, give them something meaningful and positive to do by offering participation in sport or business programs.  We strongly feel that these programs build character, commitment, confidence, discipline, and self-esteem.  For more information, please visit http://www.babiegirlproduction.com.

About Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLCis a Public Relations Boutique.  The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services for various industries.  We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; exposure; and tapping into opportunities for area market expansion. http://www.celestialcaringent.com

Page Updated Last on: Sep 30, 2017
