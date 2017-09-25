 
Matsumoto Financial Group to discuss pros and cons of accepting account payment in cryptocurrency

Open forum to discuss the general development of cryptocurrency . How it has impacted Tokyo and whether or not clients should have the opportunity to make payment in cryptocurrency .
 
CHIYODA-KU, Japan - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Matsumoto Financial Group will hold a small local event expected to last for 3 hours on the evening on Thursday 2nd November. The purpose is an open forum to discuss the pros and cons of accepting cryptocurrency to fund an account. Business associates, clients and interested parties are welcome to attend.

Matsumoto Financial Group have recently received several requests from clients who would like to have the opportunity to make payments and receive funds in cryptocurrency particularly Bitcoin. The management have mixed feelings in relation to this and would like to have an open forum to explore the possibility of accepting Bitcoin payments in 2018. There are many benefits such as speed and convenience, but there are also issues in relation to a lack wcj of regulation. We would like to know your thoughts prior to making a decision.

Please get in contact by mid October to confirm you would like to attend and we will send you an invitation confirming the location. A light dinner will be provided and do get in contact should you have any other questions in the meantime.

Matsumoto Financial Group do try to put their clients interests as a priority at all times and want a coherent policy in place for cryptocurrency next year to support their growing client base.

www.matsumotofinancialgroup.com

John Snow
admin@matsumotofinancialgroup.com
Tags:Cryptocurrency
Industry:Finance
Location:Chiyoda-ku - Tokyo - Japan
Subject:Events
