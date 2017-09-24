 
Industry News





Two Sisters Launch A One Of A Kind Breast Milk Delivery Service

 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A business makes it easy for moms to get their breast milk home to baby while away on travel!

The Milk Mission launched this summer. The mission of two sisters, founder Gina VanCant and co-founder Kendra Valton bring together a vision that moms do not have to choose between their career and commitment to breastfeeding.

"Expressed by mom loved by baby" is how Gina and Kendra describe what The  Milk Mission stands for.

So How Does This Work?

The Milk Mission understands moms dedication to providing the very best for their baby. This is why they have made it easy and convenient to send your breast milk home from anywhere in the U.S. The Milk Mission also offers local delivery to over 20 cities.

What makes The Milk Mission a one of a kind service is the local delivery of breast milk. The Milk Mission makes it easy for moms who are working locally to get their breast milk to baby's caregiver throughout the day. "No mountain too high or ocean too deep". The Milk Mission is here as a partner to help busy moms reach their breastfeeding goals every step of the way!

Moms can purchase The Milk Mission Cooler online at www.themilkmission.com. The cooler will be sent to moms specified destination. Mom will just pump and secure her breast milk in The Milk Mission Cooler and activate the chilling unit. The chilling unit keeps breast milk at 2°C to 8°C for 48 hours. No gel packs or dry ice needed. Moms will then ship their wcj cooler home to baby via FEDEX. It's that easy!

"Many breastfeeding moms who travel have no idea that a service like this is available to them" says Gina, we are finding that many employers support moms breastfeeding goals and will reimburse moms for our service as a travel expense".

Gina VanCant is a mom of one who experienced her own struggles with breastfeeding, and wanted to find away to help moms in their breastfeeding goals after returning to work. She and her sister Kendra who is mom to two children swap stories and ideas on how to make life a little easier for moms and moms to be. They hope to succeed in their efforts to support moms in their breastfeeding efforts through their breast milk delivery service.
