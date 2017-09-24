News By Tag
Cuba Unbound to Continue Operating Tours Amidst Travel Advisory
"There are no reports of private U.S. citizens or tourists being harmed, so this warning is a purely a preventative measure," said Brad Moss, Managing Director at Adventure Unbound®, the parent company of Cuba Unbound. "We have not experienced any violence or ill will against any of our guests or tour groups since we began running trips in Cuba."
Cuba Unbound has been operating people-to-people group tours in Cuba since 2015. The company will continue to run their tours as scheduled, with a staff of expert adventure consultants available to answer any questions or concerns.
"We will continue to confidently run our trips to Cuba as planned, sharing the warm and welcoming culture and hospitality of the Cuban people as we've come to know it," said Moss.
The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens. In case of emergency, U.S. citizens should contact the Embassy by telephone at +(53)(7) 839-4100 or the Department of State at 1-202-501-4444.
More information about the travel warning can be found here: https://travel.state.gov/
To learn more about Cuba Unbound, visit www.cubaunbound.com or call 800-214-0579.
About Adventure Unbound®
Adventure Unbound® is an active travel company that wcj was born from the award-winning company, ROW Adventures. Started in 1979, ROW Adventures is a tour operator headquartered in Idaho, who has delivered culturally enriching active journeys in countries all around the world. In 2017, ROW Adventures strategically decided to focus the name "ROW" on river rafting and created Adventure Unbound® for all other tours. Still under the same roof and umbrella, Adventure Unbound's simple mission is: Travel that Transforms. Learn more at www.unbound.travel.
