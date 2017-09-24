 
News By Tag
* Cuba
* Travel
* Tourism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Coeur d'Alene
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524

Cuba Unbound to Continue Operating Tours Amidst Travel Advisory

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cuba
Travel
Tourism

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Coeur d'Alene - Idaho - US

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Cuba Unbound announced today that it will continue to operate tours in Cuba despite the recent travel warning issued by the U.S. Department of State.

"There are no reports of private U.S. citizens or tourists being harmed, so this warning is a purely a preventative measure," said Brad Moss, Managing Director at Adventure Unbound®, the parent company of Cuba Unbound. "We have not experienced any violence or ill will against any of our guests or tour groups since we began running trips in Cuba."

Cuba Unbound has been operating people-to-people group tours in Cuba since 2015. The company will continue to run their tours as scheduled, with a staff of expert adventure consultants available to answer any questions or concerns.

"We will continue to confidently run our trips to Cuba as planned, sharing the warm and welcoming culture and hospitality of the Cuban people as we've come to know it," said Moss.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens. In case of emergency, U.S. citizens should contact the Embassy by telephone at +(53)(7) 839-4100 or the Department of State at 1-202-501-4444.

More information about the travel warning can be found here: https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarni...

To learn more about Cuba Unbound, visit www.cubaunbound.com or call 800-214-0579.

###

About Adventure Unbound®

Adventure Unbound® is an active travel company that wcj was born from the award-winning company, ROW Adventures. Started in 1979, ROW Adventures is a tour operator headquartered in Idaho, who has delivered culturally enriching active journeys in countries all around the world. In 2017, ROW Adventures strategically decided to focus the name "ROW" on river rafting and created Adventure Unbound® for all other tours. Still under the same roof and umbrella, Adventure Unbound's simple mission is: Travel that Transforms. Learn more at www.unbound.travel.

Media Contact
Cuba Unbound
800-214-0579
***@cubaunbound.com
End
Source:www.cubaunbound.com
Email:***@cubaunbound.com Email Verified
Tags:Cuba, Travel, Tourism
Industry:Tourism
Location:Coeur d'Alene - Idaho - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cuba Unbound PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share