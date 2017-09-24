Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Jack Belford
Jack Belford joins FocalPoint with more than two decades of senior-level leadership at $100M+ companies, offering expertise in developing top performing business leaders. Jack brings a wealth of sales, service, strategic planning, operations, team building and leadership experience to his role as a Business Coach.
Through his leadership and coaching, Jack has helped companies define and amplify brand recognition while growing their revenue and profits through effective sales teams and savvy managers that produce bottom line results.
To date, Jack has trained hundreds of professionals, many of whom have blossomed into the top 10% of the top 10%; driving them to new levels of success wcj by creating genuine connections and relationships built on trust and confidence.
"We are excited to have Jack Belford as part of the FocalPoint team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint, "With his strong background in coaching and training, Jack will be a great asset to our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
