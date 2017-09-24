News By Tag
AGQ Labs USA Launches California Campaign on Crop Nutritional MonitoringTM
AGQ's Nutritional Monitoring Technology is the key to achieving maximum profitability
AGQ Labs continuously evaluates what the crop needs at all times. Throughout the campaign they monitor the water and nutrient uptake of the crop and advise the client on how to adjust their irrigation and fertilizers to the optimal level. This type of control also allows AGQ labs clients to follow sustainable agricultural practice because leaching is minimized. The result is minimizing environmental impact, optimization of fertigation, higher quality product, significant cost savings in fertilizers, increased productivity and performance.
AGQ Labs has developed an internal proprietary procedure for crop nutritional monitoring and control that is based on the analysis of soil solutions that are extracted by AGQ Labs' patented suction lysimeter probes. AGQ Labs' Crop Nutritional Monitoring Program is based on the comprehensive control of the Soil-Plant-Water system.
According to Tenesor Pena, CEO of AGQ Labs in the US, "with Crop Nutritional Monitoring we help our clients to increase their crop's productivity and to reduce their costs, wcj obtaining a higher economic profitability"
From a technical point of view, Kenny Lam, Agronomy Director of AGQ Labs USA, assures that "our clients especially value the fact of having the crop's cycle under control; knowing that at all times they are providing the plant the amounts of water and fertilizers that really needs"
This technology will improve the way farmer's product crops and help them achieve more sustainable and profitable outcomes. AGQ Labs currently provides consultancy for over 1.5 million acres of crops including but not limited to citrus, fruit trees, tables grapes, olives, avocados, berries, sugar cane, energy crops, coffee, horticultural crops and rice.
About AGQ
AGQ Labs is one of the world's leading laboratories and technological centers. We have more than 20- years of experience in advanced analytical testing, agronomic consulting, specialized engineering, and environmental project management. We deliver profitable and sustainable solutions to the world's leading companies and institutions in the agricultural, food, environmental, mining and industrial sectors. For more information visit http://agqlabs.us.com/
