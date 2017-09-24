 
News By Tag
* Crops
* Nutrition
* Farming
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524

AGQ Labs USA Launches California Campaign on Crop Nutritional MonitoringTM

AGQ's Nutritional Monitoring Technology is the key to achieving maximum profitability
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crops
Nutrition
Farming

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
Oxnard - California - US

Subject:
Products

OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- AGQ Labs USA is launching a marketing campaign across California to introduce farms to its innovative Crop Nutritional MonitoringTM process. The aim of the campaign is to expose farmers, crop producers, advisers to this this unique process and let them know how it will help with their crop production.

AGQ Labs continuously evaluates what the crop needs at all times. Throughout the campaign they monitor the water and nutrient uptake of the crop and advise the client on how to adjust their irrigation and fertilizers to the optimal level. This type of control also allows AGQ labs clients to follow sustainable agricultural practice because leaching is minimized. The result is minimizing environmental impact, optimization of fertigation, higher quality product, significant cost savings in fertilizers, increased productivity and performance.

AGQ Labs has developed an internal proprietary procedure for crop nutritional monitoring and control that is based on the analysis of soil solutions that are extracted by AGQ Labs' patented suction lysimeter probes. AGQ Labs' Crop Nutritional Monitoring Program is based on the comprehensive control of the Soil-Plant-Water system.

According to Tenesor Pena, CEO of AGQ Labs in the US, "with Crop Nutritional Monitoring we help our clients to increase their crop's productivity and to reduce their costs, wcj obtaining a higher economic profitability".

From a technical point of view, Kenny Lam, Agronomy Director of AGQ Labs USA, assures that "our clients especially value the fact of having the crop's cycle under control; knowing that at all times they are providing the plant the amounts of water and fertilizers that really needs"

This technology will improve the way farmer's product crops and help them achieve more sustainable and profitable outcomes. AGQ Labs currently provides consultancy for over 1.5 million acres of crops including but not limited to citrus, fruit trees, tables grapes, olives, avocados, berries, sugar cane, energy crops, coffee, horticultural crops and rice.

About AGQ

AGQ Labs is one of the world's leading laboratories and technological centers. We have more than 20- years of experience in advanced analytical testing, agronomic consulting, specialized engineering, and environmental project management. We deliver profitable and sustainable solutions to the world's leading companies and institutions in the agricultural, food, environmental, mining and industrial sectors. For more information visit http://agqlabs.us.com/.

Media Contact
AGQ Labs
8059812972
***@agqlabs.com
End
Source:
Email:***@agqlabs.com
Tags:Crops, Nutrition, Farming
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Oxnard - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share